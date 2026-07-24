Jon Gruden Shares Unfortunate Raiders Prediction as Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract

One would think Jon Gruden would side with the Raiders, considering he’s coached the team before. However, in his predictions for who would win the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders finished dead last, after the Chiefs, the Chargers, and the Denver Broncos.

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“I think the Raiders are going to improve,” he said on Wake Up Barstool. “But unfortunately for the silver and black, this is a very tough division with established coaches and quarterbacks.”

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For yet another season, the Raiders will debut a new quarterback, while the other three teams in the division have set starters (Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, and Justin Herbert). The Raiders also have a brand new head coach in Klint Kubiak (a HC for the first time in his career), who will go against veterans Andy Reid, Sean Payton, and Jim Harbaugh.

It is easy to fathom the Raiders missing out on postseason play because they haven’t been there since they lost the 2021 Wild Card Playoff game. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in this decade, and the Broncos have become a solid contender under Sean Payton’s leadership in these past two years. There is less uncertainty in the Raiders’ competitors.

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The Broncos have strengthened the offense by adding wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Along with Courtland Sutton, Waddle gives Bo Nix two dangerous targets who can create problems for opposing defenses. Their defense led the league with 68 sacks in 2025. And with figures like Patrick Surtain II, Ja’Quan McMillian, and Riley Moss on the roster, the Broncos are a big threat in the division.

Las Vegas is planning to join the party too, but this season will be the litmus test. Kubiak seems promising as a head coach, thanks to his successes as an offensive coordinator. They have a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who is expected to hold down the fort at the position until rookie Fernando Mendoza earns the right to get the keys. He was drafted with the No. 1 pick for the sole purpose of being the team’s franchise quarterback one day.

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At long last, however, Mendoza has signed his rookie contract, a fully guaranteed deal worth $57.27 million. The delay was because of the signing bonus situation, USA Today reported after speaking with team sources.

This now sets in stone what the Raiders’ top brass planned for the team, with Mendoza in the picture. Tom Brady, a minority owner of the team, knows that the road ahead will be tough for the rookie.

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“I love Fernando, but Fernando’s like every other young rookie,” Brady told Liz Claman on FOX Business. “He’s got to go out there and earn it like everybody else. And I’m excited about the opportunity for our team to have him as the first overall pick. He’s done a lot of hard work to get to this point.”

Perhaps if the Raiders pull out some surprises during the season, Jon Gruden might have to rethink his bid for the winner of the AFC West.