Jonathan Owens & Wife Simone Biles Take $1.2 Million Decision Just Days After Robbery

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has spent the last decade building her strong portfolio by collecting 11 Olympic medals, seven of them gold. That level of success has brought the kind of visibility and wealth that turns everyday life into a target. However, this week, that reality caught up with her.

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In a TikTok video, Biles revealed that during her and her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens’ final months in Chicago, three masked men broke into the home and stole a Porsche GTS, which can be worth $200,000. Days later, she and her husband have made a massive financial decision.

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As reported on Realtor.com’s Instagram, Biles and Owens have listed their four-bedroom home in Spring, Texas, for $1.2 million. The property served as their temporary base while their custom lakefront mansion nearby was under construction.

The contemporary residence was built in 2019, and currently the listing is held by Melissa Franklin of RE/MAX. According to her, the property is “pure perfection” and has a home “built for entertainment.”

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“This home captures the feeling of your own private resort year-round. Situated on 1+ acre in the only exclusive, gated section of Benders Landing with no back neighbors,” the listing held by Melissa Franklin states. The property boasts four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a media room, and a study.

The interior centers on a kitchen built around a waterfall-edge island, paired with quartz countertops, custom-built cabinetry, and a walk-in pantry tucked out of sight. A spacious dining area sits nearby, while the family room opens up through sliding glass doors. The primary suite is designed as its own retreat, complete with a spa-style ensuite bathroom and a pair of walk-in closets.

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Biles has said that she has spent almost all of her time in Houston so far, but did have plans to move with her husband.

“I’ve been in Houston most of the time, so I’m going to officially move there [to Indianapolis] a little bit later. So I haven’t experienced too much, but the stadium is stunning. It’s beautiful. I’m just excited to watch my husband. It doesn’t matter, as long as he’s safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care,” she said.

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Biles revealed in 2025 that her current dream home took five years to build. One year alone was spent on the design, wanting the property to feel like a resort. It was only after getting approval from the Homeowners Association that they were able to break ground in 2022, and the house was completed in 2025.

Owens has also had a hand in the design process. His wife told PEOPLE that they had done a “good collab of what we wanted our house to look like.”

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With the house officially done, it made sense for the couple to list the other temporary home for sale.

Simone Biles likens her life to reality show after robbery

Owens and Biles are currently based in their Houston home. Their Chicago house, from where the Porsche was stolen, was rented by the couple. They had also moved out in February before Owens signed with the Indianapolis Colts, which might have left the property unattended.

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Thankfully, the vehicle was recovered later, and the incident led Jonathan Owens to bring a Doberman Pinscher into the family for added security. But Biles noted in the TikTok that “feels like she needs a reality TV show.”

“The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity. And so it would be really easy for producers to just film regularly.”

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Biles used the same video to walk fans through her hunt for a replacement car.

“I’ve always wanted this one car, but I didn’t necessarily want to pay the price,” she explained. “So, I went over to Audi, and he was like, ‘If you get an RSQ8, same engine, half the price.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, bet.’

“I test drove it and I was like, ‘Ooh, this car is really muscley. I didn’t like the way it drove, and I’m not about to manhandle a car.”

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However, her search ended back where it began, at Porsche, with a very different model in mind than the one that was stolen.

“We went over to Porsche, they had a Cayenne GTS,” she shared. “And baby, when they turned that thing on, I was sold. We never even made it to Lambo.”

Biles has not revealed further details of the robbery attempt, saying she’d only delve into the topic if her fans ask for more information.