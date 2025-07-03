Jonnu Smith Makes Clear Demand to Aaron Rodgers; Admits Reasons For Steelers Trade

“I’m blessed. I’m a Steeler. I’m playing for one of the most historic sports franchises in the history of sports. Under a great head coach with Mike [Tomlin]. Back with my guy Arthur Smith, who l’ve had a lot of success with throughout my career.” That’s what Jonnu Smith said about joining the Steelers. But in Miami, he had just had the best season of his life. In today’s WR-obsessed NFL world – 88 catches, 884 yards, and 8 touchdowns – is the type of statline you would put on your refrigerator if you were a tight end. And just when he was preparing to live in the end zone, the Dolphins sent him packing. Because there isn’t much left to talk about when your general manager is already looking at Darren Waller’s retirement comeback with heart eyes while your contract is still hanging.

But here’s the catch: Jonnu wasn’t unwanted. Pittsburgh had already been circling, months before Aaron Rodgers even found a locker. And Smith? He wasn’t angry. He believed God had his own way. Now that he is back with Arthur Smith and is receiving bullets from Rodgers, he is not only appreciative but also demanding the dang ball.

Jonnu Smith, in a recent interview with former teammate Terron Armstead, made his demands clear for his new QB. The question was hypothetical – What would you want to do if the game was on the line, and it was third and seven? Block a defensive end solo? Or beat double coverage and catch the ball to seal the win? Smith thought for a second and then answered with a joke first, “See, I can be selfish and say I want the ball in my hands.”

But then he fired back, “It’s double coverage. Listen, dog, with A-Rod, he going to put it where it need to be…Give me that rod. He knows how to make those tight throws.” Let’s be truthful. For Rodgers, that is more of a challenge than a request. A 4-time MVP who prefers his tight ends to be safety valves, Jonnu is volunteering to take the center stage.

via Imago Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) and tight end Jonnu Smith (9) attend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

And there’s reason to believe that Rodgers might bite. Even while he still has exceptional arm strength, his recent numbers show a man who wants things quick and clean. He tied for the lowest pass travel average of his career in 2024, averaging just 6.9 yards. His air yards per attempt to tight ends? Only 4.8. So, here’s where Jonnu Smith comes in. His 4.9 air yards per target ranked 18th among tight ends, but he did most of his damage after the catch. 5.8 YAC the previous year. 7.1 YAC in 2023.

Pittsburgh’s tight ends ranked 23rd in yards after catch last year. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington might be bigger, but they’re not quicker. And in a receiving corps still finding its post-Robert Woods identity, Jonnu’s versatility might just be Rodgers’ favorite cheat code. Especially when he’s out here calling for the ball in July. But Jonnu Smith didn’t leave Miami because he wanted out. In fact, he wanted to stay.

Why Jonnu Smith got traded despite a career year

Smith bought a house. Talked about extension. Even told his agent, “We’ll be here forever.” Forever lasted one year. Why? Because Miami wouldn’t pay. Smith and agent Drew Rosenhaus reportedly nudged insiders for months. The Dolphins shrugged. And then came Darren Waller out of retirement, laser-locked on Miami as his one destination. The door behind Jonnu slammed shut.

But Smith doesn’t sound bitter. “Me and Jaylen Ramsey’s situation was different… He didn’t want to play for them. I did,” Smith told Armstead. “I talked with [Chris] Grier… He had to do what he had to do.” He said it like a man who understands the business, but doesn’t forget it. “I’m in a situation where I am appreciated…And as much as success as you had and your familiarity with how this business works, you know you’re always gonna be where you most valued and appreciated.” So, more than money, it was about being appreciated. Respect. And of course, it helps that the Steelers had the Arthur Smith connection. Drafted Jonnu in Tennessee. Revived him in Atlanta. Now calling plays in Pittsburgh. It’s not just a reunion. It’s a blueprint.

Plus, Pittsburgh gave him a one-year, $12M extension. So yes, Jonnu Smith left a breakout season behind. Yes, he’s joining a crowded offense with DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, and a rookie QB still learning the playbook. And yes, he may not hit last year’s numbers again. But in a place that respects him, with a coach who trusts him, and a quarterback he’s already putting pressure on – Jonnu’s not looking back.