Jordan Love Announces He’s Unhappy With Matt LaFleur’s Offense Amid Tucker Kraft Injury Update

Themay have lost their last game, 16-13, against the Carolina Panthers, but their 5-2-1 record thus far in the 2025 NFL season proves a solid performance. Still, there is one player on the team who is unhappy with the current state of the offense.

In Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season, Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love has expressed disappointment with the team’s offense. He has called the offensive team “inconsistent”.

The Packers are not currently experiencing an offensive crisis, as they rank 7th in yards per game (360) in the league and are tied for 5th in points (27.5). Rather, Love is talking about the Packers should try to be more consistent, especially after their performance over the last two weeks.

Even with such rankings, it’s surprising to see the Packers go three-and-out on offense on multiple occasions. In the last two weeks, the same incident has happened three times. The last two weeks’ games became the third and fourth games of the 2025 NFL season, during which the Packers have gone three-and-out at least three times.

Although it’s not right to expect a team to score every time they get the ball, it becomes frustrating when a team doesn’t gain any yards before punting. But it’s not only Love who has shown disappointment with the offense’s current status.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur has also called the issue frustrating. “It’s frustrating when you know there’s opportunities there and you don’t convert” LaFleur said.

Even Love has addressed the three-and-out issue earlier before calling the offense inconsistent. “Anytime you go three-and-out, it just feels like you’re barely on the field. It feels like you didn’t do anything. You definitely didn’t help the defense out at all. I think for us, as talented as we are on offense, it’s just disappointing.” Love said. But this is just one reason why the Packers’ offense has been inconsistent.

Against the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers had four plays of 15-plus yards, and each one of them came on their four scoring drives. So, on the other seven drives, the team didn’t have any big plays, and six of those drives gained zero or one first down. Therefore, the offense needs to strike a perfect balance between big completions and easy ones.

What has made the Packers’ offense more challenging to deal with is the latest update on tight end Tucker Kraft.

A disappointing update on Kraft complicates Love’s situation

Kraft suffered a knee injury during the Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter and was ruled out of the game. Later, the team’s injury report revealed that Kraft has torn his ACL. Before leaving the game, Kraft had 2 catches for 20 yards.

After the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the injury doesn’t look good, and ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky added that the injury could be season-ending as well. Even NFL insider Ian Rapoport has hinted that this injury would end the season for Kraft.

As of now, Kraft is questionable to return, and his place might be taken by Luke Musgrave, as he has been listed as the top backup tight end on Green Bay’s roster. The Packers have three tight ends on their roster- Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, and John FitzPatrick. Apart from them, the Packers even have Josh Whyle in the practice squad.

Whether it is the three-and-out situation, the balance between easy and big completions, or injuries, the Green Bay Packers will have to find a way to stay consistent with their offense if they want to send a message in the league as a strong Super Bowl contender.

