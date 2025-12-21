Jordan Love Injury Update: Matt LaFleur Confirms Troubling News on Packers QB Following Concussion

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a scary setback during the Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears. In the second quarter, Love took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defensive end Austin Booker. The incident forced Love to exit the game and left Packers’ fans worried. Shortly after, a well-known sports doctor shared a troubling outlook on Love’s injury.

“#JordanLove @packers With this head hit, seems unlikely to clear concussion protocol given the blow and outward signs,” Dr. David J. Chao wrote in his recent X post. “Final call based on exam but enough here that return is a high bar.”

Not long after Dr. Chao’s assessment, reports confirmed that the Packers officially ruled Jordan Love out.

This is a developing story…