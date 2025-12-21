brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Jordan Love Injury Update: Matt LaFleur Confirms Troubling News on Packers QB Following Concussion

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Dec 20, 2025 | 10:22 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Jordan Love Injury Update: Matt LaFleur Confirms Troubling News on Packers QB Following Concussion

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Dec 20, 2025 | 10:22 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a scary setback during the Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears. In the second quarter, Love took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defensive end Austin Booker. The incident forced Love to exit the game and left Packers’ fans worried. Shortly after, a well-known sports doctor shared a troubling outlook on Love’s injury. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#JordanLove @packers With this head hit, seems unlikely to clear concussion protocol given the blow and outward signs,” Dr. David J. Chao wrote in his recent X post. “Final call based on exam but enough here that return is a high bar.”

Not long after Dr. Chao’s assessment, reports confirmed that the Packers officially ruled Jordan Love out. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved