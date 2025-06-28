Jordan Love Is No Better Than Caleb Williams as Packers QB to Bring Matt Lafleur’s Downfall, Says Insider

So here we are again in Title Town, hoping for a revival season and maybe—just—maybe a trip back to glory. But let’s be real. Jordan Love’s campaign with the Packers last year wasn’t exactly one for the highlight reels. Sure, he led Green Bay to an 11-6 record and squeezed them into the playoffs, but it all came crashing down with a first-round loss to the eventual champs from Philly. Add a laundry list of injuries—MCL sprain, groin pull, elbow tweak—and yeah, it felt like déjà vu of missed chances. As a result, NFL insider Kevin Patra didn’t sugarcoat it either, hinting that Love might just be holding the Pack back from truly owning the NFC North in 2025.

“What if Love is just a mid-level starter?” he asked. And let’s not forget, if injuries hit again or if he turns into a turnover machine, “the Packers’ shot at the division will go out the window once again.” The bigger concern? Green Bay’s receivers dropped the ball—literally—23 times last season. That’s the fifth-worst in the league, and that kind of stat sinks quarterbacks fast.

Still, there’s a flicker of hope in the form of rookie wideout Matthew Golden. If he can step up and own that starting spot, his chemistry with Love could be the game-changer the Cheeseheads desperately need. But just when fans started investing in that storyline, the national media threw another curveball—this time, one that hits right at the core of Love’s reputation.

On FS1’s First Things First, Danny Parkins didn’t hold back: “Caleb Williams [is] already better than Jordan Love.” Bold, sure, but it got instant backlash. Chris Broussard wasn’t having it. “No one believes, no one believes [that],” he snapped. But Parkins weren’t done. “Here’s the thing about Jordan Love, guy had 11 interceptions in both years he played. Caleb Williams played 17 games last year, had six.” It’s not just numbers—it’s a jab at consistency.

Then came the knockout punch. Parkins added, “Caleb Williams’ offensive coordinator was fired nine games into his rookie year with the worst offensive line in the league, and they fired their head coach three weeks after they fired their offensive coordinator because the head coach didn’t know how to call timeouts. Jordan Love has Matt Laflur of the Sean McVay tree. He has everything in the world catered to him. Jordan Love, the unbelievable ceiling, had a 63% completion percentage.”

The argument that Jordan Love may be no better than rookie Caleb Williams isn’t just TV hot take bait. Love, now entering his third year as a starter under Matt LaFleur, has shown flashes but little consistency. Despite playing in a stable system designed by one of the league’s most QB-friendly play-callers—LaFleur, a disciple of the Sean McVay tree—Love finished the 2024 season with a modest 63% completion rate, 11 interceptions, and just one playoff appearance that ended in a blowout loss to the eventual Super Bowl champs. Meanwhile, Williams, thrown into the chaos of a bottom-tier offensive line and an imploding Bears coaching staff, still managed 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just 6 picks as a rookie.

And so, the debate grows louder—does Parkins actually have a point?

Jordan Love and Caleb Williams already have a QB rivalry?

Of course, Caleb Williams didn’t have the smoothest ride in his rookie year, but it was far from a flop. He played all 17 games, dropped 3,541 passing yards, and threw for 20 touchdowns with just six picks. Pretty solid numbers for a debut. However, he suffered 68 sacks and 10 fumbles. That could shake any rookie, and yet, Williams held his ground through it.

Now, that makes this whole Williams vs. Jordan Love debate tricky. It’s early, maybe too early, to crown either of them. After all, they’ve only clashed twice in the league. But here’s the twist—Williams did snag the win in their latest face-off during the final week of last season. That’s enough to make some folks in the Windy City believe he might be the guy.

Meanwhile, Love isn’t carrying the weight of a No. 1 overall pick—but he’s got his own shadow to outrun. Being the guy after Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers? That’s a heavy torch to carry. On the flip side, Bears fans see Williams as their shot at redemption. With Chicago’s rough QB history, the pressure’s on him to rewrite the story.

Thankfully for Williams, things are changing fast. New OC Ben Johnson and a rebuilt O-line mean he’s finally got tools around him. And while “things are looking a lot brighter,” as some put it, there’s still work to be done. But if this back-and-forth QB debate keeps going, Bears fans will gladly welcome the chaos—it means their guy might finally be here to stay. Stay tuned, because this QB debate isn’t cooling off anytime soon.