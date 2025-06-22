Jordan Love Issues Bold Demand to Packers GM After Losing Jaire Alexander

Jordan Love’s championship dreams hang in the balance. Just two months ago, he was singing Aaron Rodgers’s praises to Kay Adams. He said his predecessor “got some more years in the tank.” Moreover, he admitted he’d love another shot at being teammates. Times change fast in the NFL, though, and now Love is banking everything on his current teammates.

Josh Jacobs has been nothing short of spectacular since arriving in Green Bay, helping push the running game to seventh in Pro Football Focus rankings. The former Raiders star delivered an incredible first season. He did that alongside the quietly effective Emanuel Wilson, who carved out 502 yards on an impressive 4.9-yard average.

When Sunday Up & Adams asked Jordan Love about welcoming veteran presence to the Packers, his response was crystal clear: “When you add good players to a good team, I think good things will happen. Like you see, we went out and got Josh Jacobs this offseason. Phenomenal playmaker for us and, you know, elevated our offense, took it to another level.” Well, we expect similar things. Moreover, Love’s not just talking about adding any veterans, though – he’s talking about the right ones.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Up & Adams (@upandadamsshow) Expand Post

AD

The Packers rolled into this season, averaging just 25.11 years old, making them the NFL’s youngest squad by a significant margin. Tampa Bay came next at 25.59, and that 0.48-year gap represents a massive chasm in football terms. Jordan Love pointed to specific success stories from last offseason, praising both Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney as perfect examples of veterans who fit the culture. “Do you want to thank me for Xavier McKinney? Thank you, yeah. I heard you got him there. You want guys that’s gonna come in and wanna win and wanna push the envelope and do all the extra things like Josh Jacobs did for us.”

The Chiefs proved the winning formula. And that was averaging just under 27 years old during their championship run. They did that by blending exciting youth with veteran leadership from guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones. Green Bay‘s got $41 million in cap space to make moves. And with playoff turnovers still haunting them, adding seasoned talent feels essential. Jordan’s demands to his GM come just after they lost Jaire Alexander.

Ravens strike gold: Jaire Alexander’s contract details revealed after Packers’ release

The Baltimore Ravens just pulled off one of the most impressive pickups of the offseason. They snagged Jordan Love’s former teammate and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander on Wednesday after Green Bay cut him loose in June. The eight-year veteran’s injury troubles – appearing in just 14 games over two seasons – spooked the Packers enough to walk away from their former first-round investment. Baltimore’s loss became their gain in a big way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters American Football – NFL – Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers – Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil – September 6, 2024 Green Bay Packers’s Jaire Alexander reacts REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Lamar Jackson wasn’t shy about wanting his old college teammate in purple, and the front office made it happen fast. ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the contract bombshell: Alexander signed a one-year, $6 million deal despite multiple teams offering him bigger paychecks. Money talks, but loyalty and friendship speak louder. Alexander chose Baltimore to reunite with Jackson and chase something special.

Don’t let the recent injury concerns fool you – when healthy, Alexander’s elite. His 2022 campaign featured five interceptions and Second-Team All-Pro honors, matching his 2020 recognition. The guy knows how to make plays when it matters most. Baltimore’s secondary now looks absolutely stacked with three former All-Pros anchoring the unit. Alexander joins Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton in what could be the league’s most dangerous defensive backfield.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Add in free agent pickup Chidobe Awuzie, promising second-year corner Nate Wiggins, and rookie safety Malaki Starks. Consequently, the Ravens have built something terrifying for opposing quarterbacks. If Alexander stays healthy, this move could be the difference between a good season and a championship run. Sometimes the best deals come with the biggest risks attached.