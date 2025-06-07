Jordan Love Makes 6-Word Request to Aaron Rodgers Before Packers-Steelers Clash

It started with a one-word text from Rodgers’ agent: “Quarterback.” That’s how the Packers informed him they were using their 2020 first-round pick on his likely successor. Rodgers, drink in hand, processed the move in silence. Despite back-to-back MVPs, the team’s long-term vision and repeated postseason exits eventually pushed him out. Three years later, Jordan Love was in. The Packers were living in the future they drafted.

Now in Pittsburgh, Rodgers has turned every Steelers game into must-watch TV. On October 26, he’ll face the Packers — the team where he cemented his legacy with a Super Bowl win. At the AmFam Championship, Jason Wilde discussed the latest developments in Steel City and what they mean to Jordan Love going into the new season. Talking about his first reaction to Aaron Rodgers going to the Steelers, Love said, “I was excited for A-Rod. I don’t think I was too surprised. I feel like there was a lot of rumors going on throughout the whole offseason about him going to the Steelers. I was excited for him that he was obviously coming back and going to be playing.”

When A-Rod took over from Favre, the transition met a lot of resistance, especially from Favre himself. But when Jordan Love took over the reins from A-Rod, the story changed. And Love appreciated how easy Rodgers made it for him. As Jordan Love put it, “I appreciate definitely the way A-Rod just handled being in that situation. – he knows kind of how it was for him being in the same position and things that he went through and just the way the situation might have been handled. I think his perspective was, ‘I’m trying to go about this a little bit differently,’ which I think was awesome.”

Love also commended how A-Rod handled Love’s transition to the starter position. “I think he’s been great, very supportive of me, and definitely helped with some of the negativity and things like that that might come with that. I think A-Rod handled like a pro and did me very, very right.” And now, Love is excited to face off against his mentor, and he’s hoping he’ll get a memento in the process.

As Jordan Love shared his excitement, “It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be awesome. I’m excited for it. I can’t wait to be on different sides, meeting up. I know we’ll take pre-game and things like that.” And what about the request? “Hopefully, we can exchange jerseys after.”

Knowing the bond the two share, it won’t be surprising if A-Rod agrees to the jersey swap. Love will get a token from his mentor now in black and gold. And A-Rod? He will receive a reminder, besides his Super Bowl ring, of the time he spent with the Packers, as well as guiding a young rookie to greatness.

While Jordan Love looks forward to October 26th now, there’s yet another matchup that’s being anticipated greatly. And it’s one that will come much before the Packers-Steelers showdown. It’s the story of QBs vs. their old teams. Which match? The September 7th Steelers vs. Jets.

The Steelers vs. Jets showdown

Aaron Rodgers flew to the Jets’ facility only to be turned down by HC Aaron Glenn. For the Jets, signing their QB1, Justin Fields, meant everything. Glenn had even praised Fields recently, saying, “He’s a really good athlete. He works his bu– off in the weight room. – doing everything he can to improve. And whatever advantage he can get from coaching, strength and conditioning, being on the field, he’s going to take that advantage and he’s going to run with it. So I’m very happy where he’s at.” And now, it’s not just Justin Fields facing his old team in week 1. There’s the added spice of A-Rod going up against the Jets. This is not a simple matchup, folks. It’s a straight-up grudge match.

In the last month of the 2024 season, Mike Tomlin decided to bench Justin Fields and have Russell Wilson start under center. According to recent reports, “Tomlin was kind of all on his own on that one.” There were even reports that Steelers OC Arthur Smith wanted Justin Fields to remain in his offense. As insider James Palmer had noted, “He thought he could get him some playoff wins. That’s what Arthur Smith thought of Justin Fields.” Mike Tomlin thought differently, but according to other reports, the Steelers did try to bring back Fields. They even had a deal on the table, “two years, $40 million with $30 million guaranteed.” But Fields was all set to shine with the Jets. And that brings us to the grudge match of the season.

Justin Fields vs. the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers vs. the Jets. The league has made a masterstroke move, setting this up right at the start of the season. And with the Packers vs. Steelers prime time game now thrown in, this season already looks like a legendary NFL saga in the making. Mentor vs. mentee, or QB vs old team… Which matchup are you rooting for?