Jordan Love’s Daring Move for Wife Ronika Sparks 2-Word Reaction From Packers Teammate on Wedding Day

It’s time for love. As the season approaches, with the training camps for the teams starting in late July, the players have found some free time. Some of them are going on vacation, while others are spending quality time with their families. Meanwhile, some are saying their ‘forever’ vows not to teams, but to their better halves! Other than Sean Clifford, there’s another Green Bay Packers veteran who got hitched on Sunday: their QB Jordan Love. And this has come after quite some time, as Jordan and Ronika got engaged in June 2024.

A little more than a month back, Ronika Stone, a professional Volleyball player for the San Diego Mojo, had hinted at the wedding bells ringing soon after she posted pictures from her bridal shower. And come June-end, it happened. The couple announced their wedding by posting pictures on Instagram, with Jordan styled in a handsome black tuxedo, and Ronika in a beautiful wedding gown. From the looks of it, the wedding was a pretty intimate ceremony with best friends and family. And from the videos being uploaded by Love’s teammates, it was pretty crazy one too.

One of Jordan’s teammates, Justin Reed, who attended the wedding, even gave us a sneak peek into it on his Instagram story. In the story, Jordan Love showed off his dance moves while Ronika was sitting on a chair. And they looked pretty intimate, to say the least. Reed even commented on the video and wrote, “Yeah Love,” reacting to Love’s moves while adding laughing emojis.

Jordan’s former teammate and the couple’s best friend, David Bakhtiari, was also in attendance. He also posted about the couple’s wedding day with the caption reading, “Love is love. Congrats to the Loves. Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding.” In a dig at former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who had a very secretive wedding and apparently did not invite his current or former teammates.

Jordan had originally met Ronika through his college roommate, who was a friend of Ronika. It was by accident that Jordan got a glimpse of her during a FaceTime call. And soon after, they started talking to each other, and then their chats turned into meetups.

Earlier this offseason, Jordan had talked about his role in planning the wedding. “Ronika’s been really involved with handling all the stuff,” Love said. “I’ve been weighing in on some of the things, some of the different areas. I’m sure a couple weeks out it might pick up, get a little more hectic with it right around the corner. It’s been awesome. We’re excited, we’re ready for it, so excited to get that going.” But while Jordan might slip out of wedding prep, he will have to focus on something much more important now: his quarterback position at the Packers.

Jordan Love is on the edge over declining form

Jordan Love‘s just got done with one of the biggest events of his life, and there’s already something that is calling for him. Even though he was drafted four years back, Jordan has been fully utilized only in the past two years. And in both those years, he has been impressive and impactful. But despite being good last season, he just wasn’t as good as he was in 2023, and now voices are rising about whether he can truly uplift the team and keep his position intact.

Jordan Love’s overall grade in 2024 dropped to the 18th position from the 7th in 2023. This was a result of the drop in his passing yards in 2024. The previous season, he passed for 3,389 yards, compared to 4,159 yards in 2023, and he even saw a drop in his touchdowns. As a result, he has landed in a precarious position. Bill Huber, the Packers’ publisher on Sports Illustrated, recently called Jordan one of the top five Packers’ players who need to bounce back in the 2025 season.

If you take a closer look at his 2024 season, there’s definitely some progress. His yards per attempt jumped from 7.2 to 8.0, which is a solid sign of growth. But at the same time, Jordan Love has only thrown 154 passes since he missed a couple of games with an injury. And somehow, he still ended up with 12 interceptions, just as he had the year before. On top of that, his completion rate dipped slightly, from 64.2% to 63.1%. So while he performed well in some aspects, there is still a small concern.

But what’s comforting is that Jordan has the support of his Head Coach, Matt LaFleur, who has shown confidence in his quarterback. Talking about Love, he said, “I feel pretty confident that we know what we have in Jordan, and we got a lot of confidence in him.”