Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Lead Congratulations for Sam Darnold After Seahawks QB Announced Engagement

A few days after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied the knot with actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31, the couple stepped out to become a part of a profound occasion of one of their close friend, Sam Darnold. Beyond their rivalry as NFL quarterbacks, Allen,29, and Darnold, 28, have built a strong relationship and have been close since before the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite competing against each other in every season, they maintain a healthy relationship. Allen attended Seattle Seahawks QB’s bachelor party. And now, Allen and his singer wife could not hold back their sentiments for Darnold’s biggest life-changing decision.

The newly married couple’s heartfelt congratulations to Seahawks QB and his fiancée Katie Hoofnagle went viral. Their latest gesture was wholesome, igniting the fans’ interest. Moments later, after exchanging the ring with USC alumni Sam Darnold on Monday, his future wife, Katie Hoofnagle, dropped the carousel of images of their celebratory moments on her IG story. It highlighted emotional yet uplifting moments that Allen and his wife Steinfeld shared with the recently engaged couple.

Before heading to NFL training camp at St. John Fisher University in New York, Bills QB Allen attended his close friend’s engagement and poured his love for his major personal milestone. In one of the post pictures, 2024 NFL MVP award-winning players Allen and Steinfeld were seen hugging Sam Darnold and Hoofnagle while congratulating the couple on their engagement day. All four looked gorgeous at that moment, wearing classic party outfits. And, the smile on their face and tight hugs showcased the couple’s bonding with each other.

Although Allen’s love for Darnold is not new to his fans. They have both been leaning on each other for support through the pressures of the league. Back in 2020, during their training in California, Allen admired Darnold’s resilience and his skill on the field during an interview with SiriusXM Radio. “Darnold is one of the greatest dudes I’ve ever met,” he stated. “We’ve been able to rely on each other,” Allen added further.

And now, as Darnold’s engagement news adds a layer of personal fulfillment to his professional journey, it uplifts friends, fans, and family alike. Impressively, it was not just NFL players and fans who soaked up the Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s biggest moment. But his biggest supporter since the beginning- his mom was equally swept up in the moment. She had her own moment, and it was just as sweet as the proposal.

Soon after Sam announced his engagement through a beautiful post on Monday, his mom, Chris Darnold, could not resist expressing her exhilaration for her son’s biggest moment. At this thrilling moment, the NFL QB dropped multiple pictures of his most romantic beachside proposal, featuring a radiant sunset and white roses. “YES!!!!!” He mentioned in his post caption.

Soon after his post surfaced on the internet, Chris Darnold took to the comment section to send heartfelt wishes to her NFL son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law. “Love you both so much🌟 these are just gorgeous🤍,” his mom penned, as it gained the fans’ interest. Indeed, his mom’s brief message showcased the Darnold family’s closeness and love despite their busy lives.

Since the couple first began dating in 2023, Sam and Katie have subtly built a solid bond that grounds them in their shared athletic heritage. Through heartfelt birthday wishes and supporting one another during off-season transitions, the two have grown to be each other’s staunchest supporters.

The engagement coincides with Darnold establishing himself as the Seahawks’ new starting quarterback. And, this personal milestone may provide further stability and a reward. Hence, all eyes will be on Darnold as he and Hoofnagle set out on this thrilling adventure to see if he will recreate the incredible season he had with the Vikings. And, with his mom’s sincere appreciation now written beneath one of the most important positions in his career, it is clear that Sam Darnold’s journey is more than just the field.