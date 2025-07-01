Josh Allen Can’t Rest Easy in NFL Top 100 Prediction After Bills QB Nominated for 2 ESPYs

For half a decade now, two very different superstars playing the same position have quietly shaped the NFL. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The Ravens QB won MVP in 2019, Allen surged in 2020, then outdueled him in the playoffs. Jackson took another MVP in 2023. Allen responded with one of the most dramatic solo-carry seasons in recent memory in 2024 and took home that MVP. But here we are again, trying to decide the best among these two.

What makes this interesting is that both guys are electric. One does it with balance and control (Lamar), the other with chaos and cannon (Allen). During the June 30 episode of the Locked on Bills podcast, host Joe Marino showed his support for Josh Allen for the Top 100 Players. He said, “I think Josh Allen’s the best player in the NFL. So in my world, he should be the number one player. And I think what he did with last year’s team completely validates that where, you know, nobody’s raving about his receivers that he has at his disposal. Nobody’s raving about the defense.” That’s right.

The Bills were playing without Stefon Diggs. While everyone predicted a bad season, they made it to the AFC Championship, where they lost by just 29-32. Let’s look at the numbers. Josh Allen’s 2024 MVP season? 3,731 passing yards, 28 TDs, 6 INTs, 12 rushing TDs, and a league-second QBR of 77.3. But Lamar? 4,172 passing yards, 29 total TDs, 915 rushing yards, and the first 4,000–800 QB season in NFL history. That’s not just production, that’s evolution. And the players are watching.

However, Marino showed a bias towards Lamar Jackson. He added. “I could see Lamar being number one, especially after he had what was his best statistical season. It was unbelievable.” Jackson’s MVP-level season, with Derrick Henry helping him, made an impression. His late-season dominance, deep ball work, and red-zone conversions felt vintage.

However, it comes down to one basic thing. Everything is up for discussion. But to the players? He has more to prove. And the clock’s ticking. But, for now, the Bills QB is enjoying a dream off-season.

Josh Allen nominated for prestigious awards

If the NFL MVP was Allen’s resume booster, the two ESPY nominations are his brand flex. Josh Allen’s up for the Best NFL Player and Best Male Athlete at the 2025 ESPYs, a dual honor no other quarterback has received. That tells you something. He’s not just leading teams, he’s leading the culture shift. And in a sport where perception drives legacy, that might matter just as much.

Allen finished 2024 with 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, and 12 more on the ground. He had a career-best QBR of 77.3 and cut his interception rate to a personal low. All while piloting a restructured, oft-injured Bills team to 13 wins and an AFC Championship appearance. The stats backed the film. But more importantly, the emotion behind it carried him here.

The ESPYs aren’t just about numbers; they’re about impact. Shohei Ohtani, Nikola Jokić, and Patrick Mahomes, that’s the crowd Allen is now in. And you don’t get there just by lighting up box scores. You get there by creating moments. The walk-off TD against Miami, the jaw-dropping hurdle vs. the Bengals, and the clutch December comeback against the Cowboys. But Josh Allen is a highlight factory, not just a stat machine.

And let’s not ignore the cultural currency here. From viral post-game hugs to offseason Hailee Steinfeld buzz, Allen is on TV, Twitter, and TikTok in ways few athletes are. His charisma, grit, and risk-it-all play style resonate across generations. The ESPY nods feel like the country is finally catching up to what Bills Mafia knew all along.