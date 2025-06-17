Josh Allen Denies Having Expectations From ‘Trash’ Keon Coleman as QB Publicly Defies Sean McDermott’s Agenda

“You want to know exactly what I see? Man, that shit trash.” These were the words of the Buffalo Bills‘ Keon Coleman as he talked about his rookie year. The youngster was drafted in the second round in 2024 and expected himself to do much better, to say the least. He ended his season making only 29 catches for 556 yards and 4 TDs. While many were not happy with his season, they didn’t criticize him much. But for Keon, he is his own worst critic, and this seems to be working in his favor.

As Keon himself was not pleased by the performance he delivered, a veteran has seemingly complimented him for this attitude. As Josh Allen sat down with Sports Illustrated, he was asked about the expectations he has for the kid. He replied, saying that he had none. “I wouldn’t say I expect anything out of him, but all I can say is he is 100% taking this seriously. He’s bigger right now. He’s faster. He’s stronger. He understands the playbook better. I think we’re talking more, we’re still conversing about how we can be better, where certain balls will be thrown,” he said.

Allen is also very much impressed by the commitment and focus that Keon is putting into his game. After all, he will be counting on Coleman to complete his passes and score those necessary touchdowns. That is, if they want to extend their form from 2024. He complimented the 22-year-old receiver for his body control and said, “But again, he’s a stud, and I’ve said this for a long time. That’s why I wanted him. His body control is up there with anybody that I’ve ever played with.”

“He’s a very hungry kid, and I think that going out there and playing the way I do, I think it’ll be a very good year for him. The more that we can make sure that we’re on the same page and talking is going to help our relationship on and off the field grow,” he added. This compliment about Coleman’s hunger reflects his mindset of how nothing is ever enough. And while he might not have had the best rookie season, it is this mindset that will set him apart from many other rookies going forward.

As Josh Allen is preparing with Coleman for the upcoming season, he also had some thoughts about the controversial Tush Push. Allen defied his Head Coach Sean McDermott‘s stance on the play and argued why it shouldn’t be banned. And rather advised that teams should practise it more and be better at it.

Josh Allen does not support the Tush Push ban

It was early May that the Tush Push was on the headlines everywhere. Loads of teams, led by the Packers and the NFL, wanted to ban the play. On the other side were the Eagles, who, with the help of Jason Kelce, fought tooth and nail to save it. Ultimately, their efforts bore fruit, and they managed to keep the play by just 2 votes. A team that was one of the 22 teams that voted for the ban was the Buffalo Bills. Naturally, it meant that the management and the coach thought it to be dangerous. Either for the players or for the opponents.

What’s more surprising is that Josh Allen, a key player of the team, has come out in support of Tush Push. In an interaction with SI, Allen talked about his thoughts on the play and whether it should be banned. “I’m a big believer in if you can’t stop it, keep running it, right? I think that there’s a few teams that do it better than others, but then you look at a few teams that try to do it, and it doesn’t have the same success. Because, one, they maybe don’t practice it enough or, two, they don’t have the guys to do it. And just because a couple teams do it better than others, I don’t feel like it should be banned,” he said.

By saying this out loud, not only has he defied McDermott and the management in a way. But he has also criticized all the teams that wanted to ban the play because they couldn’t counter it. And his logic is sound. After all, the Eagles were nearly unbeatable at Tush Push because they had practised it intensely. And the fact that they had the specific type of players for the play only benefited them. By trying to ban the play, the other teams were just trying to limit the damage the Eagles could do.

“I understand the merit of what it brings and so I don’t really sway one way or the other. I try to play the game based on the interpretation of the rules. And if that was the rule that was passed, you know, we’ll find a different way. But I feel like if you can use it to your benefit, use it to your benefit. If you don’t like it, my advice is to stop it, you know,” he added. Reaffirming his stance that if the play is within the rules, then use it, and if you can’t use it, beat it.