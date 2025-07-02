Josh Allen Earns Unsurprising QB Ranking After Bills QB and Wife Hailee Earn Award Nominations

Summer in the NFL means one thing for the Buffalo Bills—packing up and heading out for training camp. While most teams have ditched the tradition, the Bills still embrace the old-school vibe of bonding away from home. For Josh Allen, it’s more than just drills and playbooks. “Very excited. I love camp. I love being with the guys in the dorm rooms. Spending basically every waking second with your team, getting to know guys on a deeper level. That’s what I look forward to the most in developing that team,” he says, gearing up for his eighth camp.

But this offseason isn’t just about football for Allen. Between topping charts and sharing the spotlight with his superstar wife Hailee Steinfeld, the Bills’ QB is making waves far beyond the gridiron. And honestly, the recognition isn’t exactly shocking. Turns out, Josh Allen isn’t just winning over his teammates at camp—he’s dominating the offseason headlines, too. Fox Sports just unveiled its 2025 Top 10 QBs list. And the Bills’ star claimed the top spot. Allen edged out Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and even Super Bowl-winning QB Jalen Hurts, who rounded out the top five. The ranking shouldn’t surprise anyone. Allen is fresh off an MVP season where he threw for 41 TDs with a career-low eight turnovers, proving he’s playing the most efficient football of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He carried that momentum deep into the playoffs, rewriting the Bills’ record books and nearly toppling the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. That loss still stings, especially after a disputed fourth-down spot sealed Buffalo’s fate. But it didn’t stop the franchise from locking him down with a record-shattering $330M extension this spring.

What makes this ranking different? It’s not just about stats (though 41 touchdowns and just 8 turnovers speak for themselves). It’s about how Allen’s game has matured. The way he reads defenses now, the patience he shows in the pocket, the consistency that finally earned him that MVP nod. Even in that heartbreaking AFC Championship loss, he proved he could go toe-to-toe with Mahomes when it mattered most.

While nobody’s handing out Lombardi trophies in July, this Fox ranking confirms what Bills Mafia already believes: their QB belongs in any conversation about the NFL’s elite.

That’s not even counting the off-field accolades stacking up for him and Hailee…

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are up for honors

While Josh Allen dominates headlines for his on-field excellence, his life off the field is just as noteworthy. Especially when it comes to sharing the spotlight with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. The Bills’ QB just added two ESPY nominations to his already stacked resume, earning nods for Best NFL Player and Best Athlete after a career-defining MVP season. The timing couldn’t be sweeter. Fresh off signing the richest contract in NFL history ($330 million, with a record $250 million guaranteed), Allen now has a shot at more hardware when the ESPYs air on July 16.

But the real story? His partner is on her winning streak. Steinfeld’s latest film, Sinners, just became the highest-grossing original horror movie ever, and her performance landed her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Astra Midseason Movie Awards. The film racked up five other nods, proving it’s not just football fans buzzing about this couple lately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, none of this compares to their biggest milestone yet: getting married on May 31. “I mean, they’ve all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” Allen told reporters, grinning. “And she makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.” The newlyweds recently wrapped up their honeymoon, with Allen posting a sweet Instagram photo captioned simply, “Wifey ❤️.”

For now, Allen gets to savor these wins – both personal and professional- before swapping vacation mode for training camp on July 23. But one thing’s clear. Whether it’s awards, box-office records, or wedding photos, this power couple is having a summer most can only dream of.