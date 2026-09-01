Josh Allen Follows Wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Footsteps as Bills QB Announces New NFL Project

For the Buffalo Bills’ franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, the playbook is expanding beyond the gridiron. With just a few days left until the 2026 regular season, Allen is following in his wife, Hailee Steinfeld’s steps into the world of entertainment and media. He is stepping into the producer’s chair for a brand new show.

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“The NFL is back, which means football is officially in the air,” Allen said on the Instagram post shared by Paramount+. “That’s some pretty good air. And I’m even more pumped that usual this season because I’m bringing you our brand new show, NFL Play Action.

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“It’s where football meets culture, and we go deep every week. Great guests, real access, and a side of the game you don’t always get to see. With hosts Kyle Brandt and Ally Love. Catch NFL Play Action streaming on Paramount+.”

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NFL Play Action will begin airing on September 9, 2026. Allen has teamed up with Skydance Sports and the NFL to produce the series. The show promises a co-viewing session for the entire family. After all, the creators designed the show to blend football with food, fashion, follies, and more.

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To anchor the ‘football meets culture’ concept, the producers brought in Kyle Brandt and Ally Love as co-hosts. Brandt will certainly bring in his NFL media experience to the desk. Meanwhile, Love will bring in her expertise around fitness, lifestyle, and entertainment. Together, they form the perfect tandem to drive a show that consciously steps away from traditional game analysis and explores broader culture orbiting the league.

With this aggressive push into entertainment, Allen moves in direct parallel to his wife’s media dominance. Well, Allen previously commanded just the pocket on the field. But Steinfeld had command over the screen as a successful actress, singer, and entrepreneur. The Hollywood star appeared in movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sinners, Bumblebee, and more.

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She even has a proven track record as a producer. She recently produced Asteroid (2025) and served as a producer for her music videos, Hailee Steinfeld ft. Anderson.Paak: Coast (2022) and Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso Feat. Florida Georgia Line, Watt: Let Me Go – First Version (2017). Steinfeld further acted as the executive producer for 30 episodes of Dickinson (2019-2021).

On the other hand, her husband, Allen’s new venture comes at a time when the quarterback is balancing his elite NFL profile with his commercial presence and growing family life. He’s launching the show as he enters his ninth season in the NFL and Buffalo. He’s signed to the Bills till 2030. And after that, he plans on diving into the broadcasting world.

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“I do think it would be cool if you can keep it from a strictly broadcasting angle,” Allen said in an interview with CNBC. “When players go from players to journalists and say certain things that they hated people saying about them, I think that’s where it gets a little murky for me. But I do think that it would be something I would entertain. I can’t say for sure ‘yes’ or for sure ‘no’ right now, because I do go back and forth on it. But yeah, I’d have to put some more thought into it.”

Nevertheless, the football world is waiting for the show to premiere just a day before the regular season opener.