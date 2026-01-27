Josh Allen Gets Clear Update on Bills’ HC Decision After Philip Rivers’ Rejection

Essentials Inside The Story Bills target an offensive coach to boost Josh Allen’s title chances.

Philip Rivers pulls out due to personal reasons.

McDermott fired despite years of strong results.

The Buffalo Bills‘ critical search for a new head coach has hit a surprising snag, complicating an already turbulent offseason for Josh Allen and the front office. With four key players departing, management is focused on stabilizing the roster. However, the hunt for a new head coach following Sean McDermott’s exit remains the priority, with several names added and removed from the list. After big names, including Philip Rivers, denied the offer, renowned insider Tom Pelissero shed light on the team’s primary focus.

“The Buffalo Bills are still going through their process, and they’re talking with Davis Webb today on Zoom,” Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show. “Webb is the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, played several years in the league, and is really close with Josh Allen (he was in Buffalo backing him up).”

Further highlighting the names that currently sit at the top of the Bills’ list, Pelissero added:

“The Bills have also spoken to Joe Brady and Brian Daboll, two guys with history in the building, and to Lou Anarumo, the Colts’ defensive coordinator. I would still anticipate they may still add, whether it’s Nate Scheelhaase or Mike LaFleur, they may add some additional names of guys who just became available to them today as well.”

The search includes several familiar faces with ties to the organization, like former interim coach Anthony Lynn and current OC Joe Brady. They are also looking at outside candidates, such as Colts DC Lou Anarumo, Davis Webb, Grant Udinski of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Anthony Weaver from the Miami Dolphins, former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and the recently added Nate Scheelhaase.

This list of candidates reveals the Bills’ strategy while hiring a head coach this time. The team is leaning toward an offensive-minded coach, which Tom Pelissero confirmed.

“Overall, it does seem like the search is leaning toward the offensive side, which was the thinking from the start,” he added.

The Bills were led by Sean McDermott for nine seasons and were one of the most successful teams in the league during that time. They posted a 98–50 record since 2017, the second-most wins in the NFL over that span. They also made it to the playoffs eight times, reached the AFC Championship Game twice, but never made it to the Super Bowl. That’s what led to his firing.

This aligns with owner Terry Pegula’s stated desire to see the team win a Super Bowl under Allen’s guidance. With Allen turning 30 this year, the pressure to win a Super Bowl right now is higher than ever. However, their current head coach hunt status appears to be complicated, as the potential candidate, Philip Rivers, denied the offer. But why did he do that?

Here’s why Philip Rivers denied the opportunity to join Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills saw Rivers as a possible head coach, yet the former quarterback chose to step away from the opportunity. Rivers made it clear the decision was personal. After going through the interview process, he felt this was not the right moment for him or his family to take on the demands of leading an NFL team. Rivers is carefully choosing his next move rather than rushing into a high-profile role, which could also bring high pressure to his role.

Rivers’ name gained recognition as a potential candidate after an unexpected return to the league late in the 2025 season. He suited up again for the Indianapolis Colts after almost five years of retirement, when injuries left them short at quarterback. Rivers showed he could still play in just three starts. He threw for over 500 yards and four touchdowns. Still, the Colts were unable to win, and their season ended before the playoffs.

Despite never being a part of the NFL in his coaching journey, Rivers has stayed close to the game. Since his first retirement, he has coached high school football at St. Michael Catholic High School. His teams have been successful, winning far more games than they lost, and he has earned praise for mentoring young players. However, he didn’t feel that experience translated well enough to jump straight into an NFL head coaching job.

Moving ahead, the Bills’ focus currently lies on pairing Allen with a coach who could help him win a Super Bowl title. Despite some setbacks, the Bills are expected to name their new head coach soon.