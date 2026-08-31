Josh Allen & Joe Burrow Lead the Top 10 Quarterbacks Entering the 2026 Season

The preseason is officially over, and in just over a week, the NFL regular season will kick off with a Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on Wednesday night.

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Roster cuts and waiver wire moves are pretty much over with after Monday, meaning it’s the perfect time to start previewing the upcoming season. Quarterback rankings are always a hot topic entering the new year, so we wanted to join the conversation and put out our own rankings.

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We’ve used Blaiden Kirk’s QB test to determine who we believe the 10 best quarterbacks in the league are entering the 2026 season, and this was the result.

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1. Josh Allen

The No. 1 quarterback in the league this year is Josh Allen, and I don’t think there’s much of a debate. He’s the best dual-threat quarterback in the league, totaling over 4,000 yards and 39+ touchdowns every year since 2020.

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Some people are lower on him after he turned it over a couple of times in the AFC Divisional Round, which likely cost Buffalo the win, but he’s still the most well-rounded quarterback in the sport.

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2. Matthew Stafford

Drew Brees said a quarterback’s true prime is when they’re in their mid-to-late 30s. If their body has held up, this is the point in their careers where they’ve seen literally everything a defense could throw at them, and their experience helps them dissect opposing defenses. There’s a reason guys like Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had some of their best seasons in their late 30s, and the same happened with Matthew Stafford last year, when he won MVP after leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

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Not sure that Stafford will have another 4,700+ yard, 40+ touchdown year, but right now, he’s one of the best pure passers in football, and if any team needed a quarterback for one year, he’d be one of the first picks.

3. Joe Burrow

Imago Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) steps up in the pocket to avoid pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) in the fourth quarter during a Week 15 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 34-23. The Cincinnati Bengals improved to 10-4 on the season.

Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 18 0176

Joe Burrow’s health has been an issue, but when he’s on the field, he’s easily a top-three quarterback in the league. Just look at his stats in the three seasons he’s played 16+ games, and you cannot argue that he’s on the same level as Josh Allen or Matthew Stafford.

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Year Completion Percentage Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns 2021 70.4% 4,611 34 2022 68.3% 4,475 35 2024 70.6% 4,918 43

If the Bengals can keep Burrow upright and healthy, there’s no reason he can’t deliver an MVP-caliber season. That’s why we have him third in my rankings heading into the new year.

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4. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks to ever play the game.

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Like Burrow, Jackson has an injury history, but there’s no denying that when he’s on the field, he’s also capable of playing at an MVP level (he already has two MVPs). Just look at 2024, for example. He threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions, but he also added 915 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Jackson being fourth on our list just goes to show how great the top-end quarterbacks are right now. It’s like the mid-2010s when we saw Brees, Brady, Manning and others playing at an extremely high level. This is the next generation’s era.

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5. Patrick Mahomes

Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Having Patrick Mahomes fifth feels criminal, but there’s no denying that his play has fallen off in recent years. Since his 2022 MVP season where he threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, Mahomes hasn’t thrown for more than 4,200 yards and 27 touchdowns in a single season.

If the season started in the playoffs, he’d probably be most teams’ first overall pick. He has a knack for showing up in big moments in the postseason, but if we’re talking about a full 17-game season, the other four would sit just above him.

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6. Dak Prescott

This can be a bit controversial, but Dak Prescott is absolutely a top-10 quarterback in the NFL, and he’s closer to No. 5 than No. 10. After Mahomes, there is a pretty steep drop-off at the quarterback position, but Prescott is the best of the rest.

Prescott has missed significant time in three of the past six seasons, but when he’s healthy, he’s a lock to throw for 4,400+ yards and 30 touchdowns, as he’s done the last four times he’s played 16+ games. You may not like the Cowboys, but you have to admit that Prescott is one hell of a quarterback.

7. Drake Maye

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: QB Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots attempts to evade a tackle by LB Boye Mafe 53 of the Seattle Seahawks during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208096

A lot, and I mean A LOT, of people are going to hate the fact that I have Drake Maye under Dak Prescott, but I have to see him do it again before I pronounce him as a top-six quarterback in the NFL. He had a great season in 2025, but his 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns would be a below-average season for Prescott when he’s healthy. And Maye had one of the easiest schedules in recent memory last year.

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This is not me saying I don’t believe in Maye – I have him at No. 7 for a reason – but I don’t think he’s quite earned the title of a top-five quarterback in the league.

8. Caleb Williams

After his rookie year, I wasn’t too high on Caleb Williams, and while he still has things to work on, 2025 showed just how high his ceiling is. While playing in one of the least QB-friendly environments in the NFL, Williams threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns with just seven interceptions, while rushing for 388 yards and three scores, and proving to be one of the best late-game QBs in the league. Now, in year two with Ben Johnson, he should become the first Bears QB to ever eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark, and our expectations for him moving forward should only grow.

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9. Jayden Daniels

Imago Oct 13, 2025: Washington Commanders QB 5 Jayden Daniels slips out of the hands of Chicago Bears LB 53 T.J. Edwards during the Washington Commanders game against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. /CSM Landover United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251013_zma_c04_067 Copyright: xJustinxCooperx

Many considered Jayden Daniels a top-six quarterback in football after arguably the best rookie season we’ve ever seen from a quarterback in 2024, but an injury-riddled 2025 season has made many forget about him. But not me.

After amassing over 4,400 yards of offense with 31 total touchdowns and leading Washington to the NFC Championship as a rookie, Daniels appeared in seven games last year, totaling 1,262 passing yards, 278 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. This year, though, he has improved weapons on the outside, and what should be a more competitive defense. If he can stay healthy, he could very well shock the NFL and lead the Commanders back to the postseason.

10. Jared Goff

When we talk about the best quarterbacks in the league, not many people mention Jared Goff, but did you know he leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns over the past four seasons, and it isn’t particularly close? I know Goff is in one of the most QB-friendly offenses in the league, but not just anybody could step in and throw for 4,400+ yards and 30+ touchdowns basically every year.

I don’t think Goff possesses the elite traits that Daniels, Maye and Williams do, but he’s incredibly consistent and isn’t going to lose the Lions any games, and that’s exactly what that offense needs.

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11. Justin Herbert

12. Trevor Lawrence

13. Brock Purdy

14. Jalen Hurts

15. Sam Darnold