Josh Allen Leads Bills’ Top 100 NFL Players’ Claim as Sean McDermott Receives QB Update

It’s not just about the arm strength anymore. Josh Allen’s always had that cannon for a right arm, backyard instincts, and a willingness to bulldoze through linebackers. But last season, he took another step. He didn’t just rack up highlight reels, he earned the respect that comes with them. Allen’s 2024 season was his most complete to date. He led the league in total touchdowns (47), completed over 67% of his passes, and averaged 282 passing yards per game while keeping the Bills’ offense in rhythm and mostly turnover-free.

The league also recognized his efforts by giving him his first MVP trophy. The AFC title game appearance was the cherry, even if Buffalo fell short again. There’s no more potential attached to his name. He is a proven champion. And now? He sits inside the NFL’s top five, checking in at No. 4 on the league’s annual Top 100 Players list, compiled by CBS‘ Pete Prisco. His highest ranking yet, and honestly, it’s earned.

He also leads the Bills in the Top 100 ranking. Significantly, too, with the only others from Buffalo being Dion Dawkins (#97) and Christian Benford (#100). The only guys ranked ahead of him? Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) at No. 1, Myles Garrett at No. 1 (Browns), and Saquon Barkley at No. 3 (Eagles). His rival, Lamar Jackson (Ravens), is at No. 6. That’s the conversation Allen lives in now. The Grim Reaper was back at No. 1, of course, hard to argue when you keep hoisting Lombardis. But Allen’s been toe-to-toe with him for years now.

via Imago Credits- LAPRESSE

If not for a coin toss in 2022, if not for a few defensive lapses, Allen might’ve already had that Super Bowl appearance. And that’s what makes 2025 feel different. This isn’t about Josh Allen becoming the guy anymore. He is the guy. The MVP trophy sitting in Buffalo’s facility isn’t a mirage. It’s the standard now. So what’s left? One thing, win it all. The quarterback has done just about everything else.

Of course, that success also comes with fragility. One rolled ankle, one awkward landing, and everything the HC Sean McDermott has built at the Bills, playbooks, personnel moves, playoff dreams, can evaporate in an instant. That’s where the Mitchell Trubisky insurance policy comes in, quietly reloaded and re-signed after his release from Pittsburgh. You didn’t see headlines when Buffalo brought him back. But inside the building? There’s massive relief.

Bills sign Josh Allen’s backup

Trubisky didn’t take a single meaningful snap in 2024. Allen hasn’t missed a regular-season start in 104 straight games. But that doesn’t mean a backup QB is an afterthought. It just means Allen’s durability is making everyone forget how quickly that can change. Ask the Jets. Ask the Colts. So Buffalo made a smart play, bring back someone who’s been in the system, knows the locker room, and doesn’t flinch when his number’s called.

via Imago LATROBE, PA – JULY 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky 10 smiles during the team s training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 28, 2023, in Latrobe, PA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230728086

“We don’t lock a lot of spots in here,” said GM Brandon Beane. “Obviously, we know number 17 is locked in, but every year, you pretty much have to come in and earn your job. I know Mitch knows that. He doesn’t expect any different.” That’s the culture in Buffalo. Accountability meets preparation. Even the guy wearing the headset has to be ready.

Mike White will get his reps, sure. But let’s be real, this isn’t a true camp battle. White’s career is more resume than reality at this point. Since his brief Jets stretch, he’s mostly lived on practice squads. Last year, in his only game with Buffalo, he went 3 of 11 for 28 yards in a meaningless finale.

Trubisky, on the other hand, has seen real action. He’s started 57 games, won a playoff berth, thrown 78 touchdowns in the league, and even made a Pro Bowl. Say what you want about how his Bears and Steelers tenures ended, this is still a guy who’s gone toe-to-toe with legit NFL defenses. And more importantly, he’s been Allen’s backup before. The chemistry is already there.

Could the Bills still survive a long Allen injury? Probably not. But for a stretch? For a couple of Sundays when things get weird? Trubisky can hold the wheel steady. He’s not competing with Allen. He’s protecting what Allen represents.