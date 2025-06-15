Josh Allen Put on Notice in Offseason Rankings After Sophomore QB Outclassed Bills QB

Sometimes, the NFL feels like the most insecure place in the world. There’s never any consensus when it comes to the most important position on the gridiron. The prime example is Patrick Mahomes. He has played in 5 Super Bowls and won 3 of them. But many in the league believe that he will be under the most pressure this year. But guess who is the other QB who is also feeling the same heat? The Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. It’s inconceivable.

Fox reporter Henry McKenna put the Bills QB on notice with his latest rankings, hilariously named QB-team marriages. Josh Allen is still that guy. An MVP in 2024 with a 13–4 record. But the reporter named him 9th in his rankings. The top 3 QBs are Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), and Matthew Stafford (Rams). Except for the top-ranked guy, the other two have won Super Bowls for their team. All three of them took their franchise into the playoffs last year, with the Grim Reaper playing in his 3rd consecutive Super Bowl.

However, what surprised everyone was Josh Allen reeling in the 9th rank. Moreover, the top two-ranked signal callers are his perennial enemies. In the last 6 playoffs, the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills 4 times. What makes it even more hurtful is that he ranks only above the rookies, Jayden Daniels (Commanders), and Caleb Williams (Bears).

Even after failing to take the Bengals into the playoffs in the last 2 seasons, Joe Burrow is ranked above him at 8th. Not only the Bills QB, but even the Eagles QB Jalen Hurts must be fuming as McKenna ranked him at 5th place below Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers). So, the Bills already know that their QB doesn’t rank among the best in perspectives of the analysts.

If you thought the rankings were confusing, brace for the ultimate reveal. Everyone from the 1st to 8th place has played multiple seasons except one.

Sophomore QB outclassed Josh Allen

For the 2 teams in the AFC, 2024 started and ended on totally different notes. The Bills qualified for the playoffs 7 times in the last decade, with Josh Allen leading them in 6 of them. But Mr. January (as Tony Romo calls him) has failed to win the Super Bowl. For another team, the Broncos, 2024 marked the 10th anniversary of their Super Bowl LV win. But after that, they failed to qualify for any playoffs. Bo Nix was the fresh breeze for the franchise. It’s a different story that they lost in the wild cards. The fact that the rookie led them to the playoffs is a colossal achievement.

Let’s compare their 2024 passing numbers. That will help us get a better idea.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Allen – 17 games, 307 of 483 passes (63.6% rate), 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Bo Nix – 17 games, 376 of 567 passes (66.3% rate), 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

The Bills QB definitely out a great show. But those 28 TDs are his lowest since 2020. For the sophomore QB, he was on a different level in his final college year, with a 77.4% rate and 45-3 TD-int ratio. Though he dropped it in his first NFL year, HC Sean Payton made the perfect offensive plans. He was a finalist for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, which Jayden Daniels won.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not only that, Nix gave a tough competition to Josh Allen in the rushing game as well. The Broncos QB recorded 4 TDs in 430 rushing yards. The Bills’ QB was ahead with 12 TDs in 531 rushing yards. But it brings us back to the basic question. It was fine that other QBs were ranked above Allen. However, a sophomore ranked above him will make everyone doubt his ability. Fasten your seat belts. 2025 will be a revenge tour for many QBs.