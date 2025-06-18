Josh Allen Sees No Value In MVP Honor as OC Clears Bills QB’s Bigger Ambition

The O-line of the Bills was so intact in the 2024 season that it allowed Josh Allen the freedom to bring chaos like he was born for it. Now, with the 2025 season coming near, the Bills are trying to give Allen everything to create that same impact. They are arming him with Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore to retool the passing game. To keep the O-line elite like last season, which allowed just 14 sacks. And helped Allen complete the season with everything an NFL player dreams of.

An MVP Trophy? Check. A 13-4 record? Check. A season with 40 TDs for the fifth year in a row? Insanely awesome, but also check. He led an injury-proof machine that gave up only 14 sacks during the season, transformed a ‘retooling’ Buffalo Bills team into the league’s top-scoring offense, and casually advanced to the AFC title game again. But Allen’s dreams aren’t made of MVP awards. They’re built around team banners, not individual accolades.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Allen sounded like a person who has won glittering trophies but was still bitter because he didn’t win the game. “It is such a great honor, and I do appreciate being honored for my work. But at the same time, I still didn’t win a Super Bowl,” Allen said. “Didn’t win a ring, and that is the only goal. It’s the only focus that I’ve ever had going into this league.” In classic Allen fashion, he wasn’t disregarding his MVP title, but was putting it behind the Lombardi. He agreed that winning MVP means “your team is in a good position,” but that’s not the end goal. That’s just the beginning. And that’s what a real leadership mindset looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Wild Card Round-Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Jan 12, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250112_tcs_es2_034

AD

For a guy who just got his flowers, it’s a brutally honest attitude. But, for years, Allen has been running the marathon with Patrick Mahomes before him. And if 2-5 in the playoffs against Kansas City wasn’t already haunting enough, last year’s title game loss probably felt like another rerun he never wanted to see again. Now, Allen is focusing on 2025. The Bills quarterback isn’t here to adorn his mantle, MVP or not. He’s coming to smash it and put something heavier in its place.

And they are reloading their offense already for it. Buffalo’s offense is more complex than it appears on paper, with Dalton Kincaid becoming a matchup nightmare and Keon Coleman poised for a Year 2 leap. The numbers support it: an NFL record-tying eight consecutive 30-point games, a franchise-record 525 points, and 65 total touchdowns. If MVP Allen was scary, mission-obsessed Allen might just break the league. And that’s what OC Joe Brady wants.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

OC Joe Brady reveals Josh Allen’s real mission

Joe Brady, the offensive coordinator for Buffalo, is aware that Josh Allen did not celebrate his MVP victory with champagne. And that’s precisely what drives him. Brady stated on the Centred on Buffalo podcast that, “Look, the biggest gift for me was‌ him winning the MVP…because I know how hard he works and don’t get me wrong he would have much rather been you know playing a game the next day.”

Brady stated clearly that Allen’s 2024 campaign, including his decisions, injuries, and struggles, wasn’t about personal glory. It was for a greater purpose. “We’re not in a business of individual accolades, like we want the team goals, and with team success comes those individual recognition.” The MVP? A byproduct. The task of winning the Lombardi? Incomplete.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Brady has witnessed Allen’s journey firsthand. From broken fingers and bruised ribs, to Allen’s monthly battle to keep his body in shape so he can perform better. Brady remarked, “So just seeing him look, he’s done way more for me than I’ll ever do for him. He doesn’t ever owe me a gift or anything like that…I am just happy to be a part of that.” That goes beyond a simple compliment. That man is revealing the amount of work required to appear invincible every Sunday.

This offseason, the Bills aren’t playing pretend. They brought back 15 of their top 16 offensive contributors. The coaching staff? Steady. The offense? NFL.com ranked them first, going into 2025. This is not upkeep. There is a siege. Allen is believed to be the best QB in the NFL right now. And for this season, he’s engineering a Super Bowl blueprint.