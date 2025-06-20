Josh Allen Shares Long-Term Health Concern After Feeling Healthier Than Ever at Bills OTAs

The greatest athletes often burn brightest under the Friday night lights or the Super Bowl’s glare. But for Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills’ reigning MVP, the most crucial battle wasn’t fought on the gridiron against a blitzing linebacker. It was waged silently, night after night, in the quiet darkness of his own bedroom. While Bills Mafia roared, Allen’s mind raced like a no-huddle offense with no clock, stuck on the goal line of sleep.

It’s a struggle familiar to millions, yet utterly unexpected from a man who routinely hurdles defenders and launches 60-yard lasers. This offseason, Allen finally found his defensive playcall for insomnia, unlocking a level of vitality that has him feeling healthier than ever as OTAs unfold – and revealing a long-term health concern he’s determined to tackle.

“Throughout my career, my sleep has probably been the next thing that I need to really attack,” the seven-year NFL veteran confessed to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “In the last couple of years, I’ve really gotten my diet down and feel like that’s in a good spot,” he explained, acknowledging the meticulous nutrition fueling his 4,100+ total yards and 40+ TD seasons. Yet, victory over wakefulness remained elusive.

“I still found myself, 11:30, midnight still up. And it’s not that I’m not trying to sleep, I’m laying down, my mind is racing a million miles a minute.” Imagine Patrick Mahomes scrambling endlessly in the pocket – that was Allen’s brain at bedtime. The toll? More than just fatigue; it was a subtle erosion of recovery, focus, and peak potential.

Enter Natrol. Allen’s “Holy cow” moment came not on a game-winning drive, but on a transatlantic flight home. “I’ve tried a lot of sleep and melatonin products before, and I just feel like they didn’t work for me,” he admitted. But after trying Natrol’s Sleep & Restore? “I slept 10 hours on [that] flight. It was nine-and-a-half, 10 hours straight. So I woke up and I couldn’t believe there was only three hours left in the flight.”

For a quarterback whose physical resilience is legendary – playing through hand fractures and bloody fingernails – conquering sleep felt like finally fixing a persistent leak in the offensive line. It translated directly to the field. Arriving at OTAs, Allen declared this is “the best I’ve felt physically after a season.”

Allen feeling like a Hollywood actor & leading the Bills’ charge

Josh Allen also credited the Bills‘ scheme and elite O-line play making him “the least sacked quarterback in the league,” allowing his body to truly recover. “Really didn’t have any ailments,” he stated, a stark contrast to previous offseasons dominated by rehab. This newfound physical harmony freed him to focus on cerebral aerobics: “Pre-snap is what we’re looking at right now… Better with my footwork… setting the protections the right way.”

This revitalized Allen isn’t just dissecting defenses; he’s embracing a touch of Hollywood flair. Promoting Natrol meant stepping in front of the camera for a commercial where he plays multiple roles – doctor, athlete, red-carpet star. “Filming made me feel like a Hollywood actor,” Allen quipped, a playful nod to his burgeoning off-field ventures like his production deal with Skydance Sports. Yet, his core remains firmly anchored in Orchard Park.

Deleting social media (‘peacocking’, as it’s known in the digital age), Allen was blissfully unaware of Tre’Davious White’s emotional return on a one-year deal until he physically saw him. “I peeked him and I went to equipment managers, like, is that Tre White over there? Just making sure,” he laughed, embodying the authentic, down-to-earth vibe that defines the locker room. His leadership, amplified last season, continues unabated. He’s already connecting intensely with young wideout Keon Coleman: “He sent me a couple long texts of wanting to be better… He’s got so much ability… I’m excited to see his progression.”

Allen’s personal life radiates similar contentment. Fresh off a dreamy honeymoon with wife Hailee Steinfeld – captured in a simple, evocative Instagram post titled ‘Wifey’ – he’s grounded by profound happiness. “Marrying my best friend… She makes everything easier,” he shared. It’s the ultimate off-field synergy: a refreshed body, a sharpened mind, a fortified team culture, and a rock-solid personal foundation.

The stats – 3,731 passing yards, 28 TDs, a career-low 6 INTs, plus 531 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the ground in 2024 – were good enough for MVP but not a championship. With sleep no longer his adversary, Allen sees boundless potential: ‘the sky’s the limit’ for his performance this year. For Josh Allen, the path to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy might just start with turning out the lights and finally finding rest. He’s recharged, recalibrated, and ready to author his most complete masterpiece yet.