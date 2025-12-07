Josh Allen Stats in Snow Games For Buffalo Bills: Does the QB have a cold Climate Advantage?

The festive season is here, and it seems to have worked well at the Highmark Stadium in New York. As the Buffalo Bills play against the Cincinnati Bengals, the weather is adding to the background role with a calming yet concerning snowfall. But Josh Allen might just have a special superpower for his snow games. Here’s everything to know about how the QB has performed amid snow games and what the expectations are for his play in the ongoing clash.

Josh Allen has consistently proved that cold weather doesn’t slow him down. His recent game logs show steady production even as temperatures drop. The QB completed 15 of 23 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in a late November game against Pittsburgh. A week earlier, he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns versus Houston. He also put up 317 yards and three touchdowns against Tampa Bay on November 16.

This is a developing story…