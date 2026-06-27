Josh Allen Threw Shade Over One Major Issue in New Bills Stadium

The Buffalo Bills hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to open the new Highmark Stadium, which cost more than $2.1 billion. The team is moving to their new home after more than 40 years in the old venue. However, there is one aspect of the new stadium that Josh Allen might be skeptical of.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While appearing on the Like a Farmer podcast last year, Allen was asked if he’d want to change anything in the new stadium. The QB hilariously moved his gaze upwards and gave the open roof of the old stadium a good look. He cheekily smiled afterward and said, “Probably not. No.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As long as there’s no wind, we’re good. And they claim that the way that they’ve designed it and the way that the roof, and the perforated, metal siding is gonna dilute the wind, so you’re not going to feel too much of it on the field. So, that’s all I hope for.”

The new Highmark Stadium is built to take on the strong gusts that roll off Lake Erie. The stadium used 4,400 steel panels that feature holes resembling the Buffalo Bills’ charging buffalo symbol. The panels play with air flow and break down the wind currents to reduce speed, which prevents a chunk of the wind from hitting the playing field directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sep 7, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Overview of the field prior to the game between Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250907_ams_fb5_014

Allen, however, has had a different experience with harsh weather. He threw for 308 yards and scored five touchdowns, while adding 81 rushing yards and another touchdown. The Buffalo Bills are primed to play in cold weather, having been 14-2 in such games before they lost to the Denver Broncos in the postseason. Allen was 9-1 in winter games until January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s tough to see the team leave the iconic ground, but Allen thinks the new stadium is going to be a delight.

“I’m not too much of a sentimental guy,” Allen said, via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “This place has got grass and it’s going to be pretty cool in there. I’ve been in there a few times and I think the fans are going to be very pleased when we get that place rocking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also a snow-melt system built into the roof, reportedly the largest of its kind at any stadium, using sensors to track accumulation and melt it before it piles up. Fans used to brave extreme cold in the old stadium, as it had no roof. A dome could have been built to warm them up in the new Highmark Stadium, but Buffalo’s identity is tied to brutal-weather football.

And, the Bills and visiting teams will get a luxury many players have long been asking for: a natural grass surface. As reported by ESPN, Populous built this stadium using grass instead of turf, with an added heating system underground and grow lights to keep the atmosphere stable all through the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ll have to wait and watch to see how the wind impacts Allen in the New Highmark Stadium.