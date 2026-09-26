Josh Allen Wants 71.5-Sack Veteran Out of Retirement as Bills QB Makes Public Recruiting Pitch

Three defensive linemen down in just two weeks, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took matters into his own hands to solve an immediate roster crisis. The Queen City team opened their season at 2–0, but the fast start came with a wave of severe injuries along the front line. With T.J. Sanders recovering from an emergency appendectomy, Ed Oliver hurting his hip before kickoff against the Detroit Lions, and Zane Durant heading to injured reserve, Buffalo’s defensive depth is being pushed to its absolute breaking point.

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Rather than wait for front-office moves to unfold, Allen decided to launch an unexpected recruitment campaign of his own. During a recent media visit to Buffalo, Allen publicly pitched five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LV champion Ndamukong Suh to trade his broadcasting headset for a jersey and join the Bills’ defense.

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“Well, how about you just put on a jersey for us and… stop the run,” Allen urged Suh on camera. “You heard it here first. Oh, we weren’t even rolling for that? I’m going to show this to Beane real quick.”

Suh didn’t hesitate to match Allen’s energy: “No one has invited me. I’ve always had to be against you guys versus with you. I’d love to, man. Pull me out of retirement like AD [Aaron Donald]… Let’s do it.”

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While the exchange carried a lighthearted tone, Allen made sure to signal that the overture was a serious pitch for GM Brandon Beane to consider.

The stats explain exactly why Allen felt compelled to make that pitch. The Bills have allowed 31 points in each of their first two games, against the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions, and are giving up 368 total yards per game, the fifth-worst mark in the league.

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Interestingly, Buffalo ranks 11th-best against the run, giving up just 95 rushing yards per game, which suggests the primary issues lie in pass protection and interior pressure. Allen has carried the offensive load, posting five passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, and four rushing scores through two games to keep Buffalo undefeated despite the defensive struggles.

Suh’s resume explains why he remains an intriguing target.

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The former Detroit Lions defensive tackle spent 13 seasons in the league before retiring in 2025. Across his career, Suh compiled 71.5 sacks, five Pro Bowl selections, and three first-team All-Pro nods, anchoring the interior of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ defense during their Super Bowl LV championship run. Across 191 games, he recorded 600 total tackles and 214 QB hits.

Even in his final seasons, well past his athletic peak, Suh remained a disruptive interior presence, a proven commodity that Buffalo’s young backups currently lack.

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GM Brandon Beane added six defensive linemen in the offseason to build roster depth, but none have proven themselves as impactful starters yet. That volume signals the front office recognized defensive tackle depth as a priority even before Sanders, Oliver, and Durant went down in back-to-back weeks.

The Bills have depth in numbers, but they lack proven veteran talent, exactly what a 71.5-sack veteran like Suh brings. While GM Brandon Beane has not officially commented on Allen’s on-camera overture, Buffalo faces immediate pressure to shore up its defensive front before Week 3 as they pursue their championship goals.

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What do you think? Should the Bills sign Ndamukong Suh to boost their defense? Let us know in the comments.