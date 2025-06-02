Josh Allen’s Ex-GF Sends Message on ‘Life’ After QB’s Marriage With Hailee Steinfeld

They weren’t just high school sweethearts. Josh Allen and Brittany Williams grew up in the same small California town, their lives overlapping long before the spotlight ever found them. It started with a birthday party at a local baseball field, and went on to a daring kiss in the parking lot outside a family restaurant. Williams jokingly mentioned that when they first met, she believed Allen had “cooties.” Then she later invited him to her sorority formal with a cute Instagram caption: “Thx for coming to kkg formal with me 😚.”

She cheered him from the sidelines at Wyoming, exchanged her college colors for a Buffalo Bills jersey, and even helped him build a house in Buffalo. They even had a dog, a silver lab, named Sky, who matched her human father’s No. 17 jersey and had her own Instagram account. But in 2023, the couple fell apart. They broke up. He moved on with actress Hailee Steinfeld. And was engaged by November 2024. But Brittany Williams? She didn’t fade into the shadows.

Without a press release or podcast, Brittany made a different type of statement when she went out in New York on Tuesday. She gave her followers a carousel on Instagram. Brittany walked the streets wearing a stylish brown tube top and skirt co-ord from PrettyLittleThing. She accessorized the ensemble with a bag that exuded carefree elegance, black strappy sandals, and matching sunglasses. In one photo, she had a coffee tray with two lattes, while in another, she was seen biting into a piece of pizza. A New York minute, styled to perfection. The caption? Simple, but telling: “I like this little life 💕 @prettylittlething ad.” It’s the kind of phrase that feels soft but lands like a mic drop, especially coming from someone who’s been in the headlines for more than just fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Source: Instagram @brittwilll

But now, Brittany Williams is no longer just known as ‘Josh Allen’s ex.’ She is a fashion influencer with brand collaborations from Revolve to Alo, a Pilates instructor, and the creator of the online fitness platform Pilates by Britt. And the collab she did with Pretty Little Thing explains it all. The bio of PLT is literally–Her. “Generation-defining style source for every kind of It Girl.” She isn’t just posting on Instagram, she’s writing her own storyline like an IT girl. Meanwhile, in California, a new journey began for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld. A journey of ‘forever’, the kind that started with two infinity emojis.

Wedded bliss begins for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

First off, there were a lot of speculations about when the magical day would take place. The proposal that sealed the deal back in November last year was something out of a fairytale, too. As Josh Allen put it in an interview with Hailee Steinfeld, “I said I couldn’t wait any longer. I said I can’t wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please. You were extremely surprised, you said yes, and that was all that mattered to me. And the sun was out.” Even Steinfeld had called the proposal “magical.” And now, the QB who usually throws TD passes to fellow Bills teammates has caught the greatest catch of his lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A lot of people (teammates included) thought the date was 31st May. And they were right. As the photos went viral on the internet, it was finally confirmed. Hailee Steinfeld wore a white strapless wedding gown, added to that a long veil and opera gloves, and the queen was all ready to rule. And Josh Allen? He looked pretty sharp himself, decked out in a black suit that gave him a little Bruce Wayne vibe. Together, with a lush green backdrop and ear-to-ear smiles, they looked like the image of perfection. Mr. and Mrs. Allen are officially here, folks. And they’re here to stay.

As Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld embark on this remarkable journey together, a wave of love and support has already come their way. The couple is yet to give the world a direct sneak peek into their special day. But, from the pictures already available, it is clear that fellow Bills players also attended as Allen’s groomsmen. The wedding ring is here for Allen, now, after some more celebrations (obviously), it will be time to chase another ring on the gridiron.