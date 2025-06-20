Josh Allen’s Madden 26 Rating Leaked After Bills Star Shines in QB DNA System

There are two things you can always count on every NFL offseason: wild trade rumors flying around like confetti… and Madden leaks that send fanbases into full-fledged meltdowns. There’s nothing that stirs up passion (or debates) like a digital rating that either crowns your favourite player or completely disrespects him. And just when the Buffalo Bills fans thought they’d seen it all this summer—after adding Joey Bosa, retooling the roster, and listening to endless “Are they still contenders?” debates—here come the Madden 26 leaks.

Sometimes, the leaks become bigger than simply a video game rating. And this time, beyond the numbers, it raises a burning question for the Bills fans: Is Josh Allen finally getting the respect he deserves? Well, according to a leak from MJ Rodnick on X, Madden 26 is about to hand Josh Allen a 98 overall. Yes, 98!

That’s just one point behind Lamar Jackson (who’s rocking the 99). That means this puts Allen ahead of Joe Burrow (96) and even Patrick Mahomes (95). Insane, isn’t it? And if this feels like we’ve been here before, it’s because we have. Madden 25 gave Allen the same love last year when most folks (and analysts) figured he’d fall a few spots. But EA clearly sees what Bills fans have been saying all along: Allen’s that guy. Cannon arms, deep bombs, broken tackles—he’s built like a cheat code. Whether it’s on the field or your PlayStation, Josh Allen is officially a monster!

But let’s jump into real life for a second. Allen’s 2024 pretty much speaks for itself. The guy threw for 3,731 yards, recorded 28 touchdowns, and only gave up 6 picks. Oh—and he added 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. That’s pretty much QB1 and bulldozer rolled into one. So, all that work didn’t go unnoticed either.

Allen earned himself a Pro Bowl nod and a spot on the Second-Team All-Pro list (and fresh off the leak—gamer cred). So yes, if Madden 26 is giving him that 98 overall bump, it’s not just some fluke—it’s a reflection of the absolute chaos he brings to defences every single week. And now, gamers and NFL fans alike are finally seeing eye to eye: Josh Allen’s the real deal.

Let’s forget the TD passes for a second. Allen became the first quarterback ever to rack up 40 total touchdowns in five straight seasons. Elite! And he wasn’t just padding stats. The QB led the Bills to a 13-4 finish and their another trip to the AFC Championship Game. At this point, Buffalo’s postseason runs basically come with a playoff parking pass. Say what you want about the Super Bowl hump, but Allen’s putting them in the fight every year—and now, Madden’s finally showing him the love fans have been asking for all along.

QB DNA Meets Josh Allen’s Unique Hybrid Style

Josh Allen didn’t snag that monster Madden 26 rating just because he’s got pretty numbers on a stat sheet. Nope—according to the developers, he lit it up in the game’s brand-new “QB DNA” system. It’s basically Madden’s way of saying, “Let’s stop judging QBs like they’re just arm strength and speed sliders.”

This next-gen upgrade is all about capturing how a quarterback actually plays on Sundays—how they improvise, process defenses, create out of chaos. And no surprise here: Allen graded off the charts. He’s always been a human highlight reel, whether it’s launching 60-yard bombs on the run or bulldozing linebackers at the goal line. So, that 98 rating? It’s not just earned—it’s engineered.

As per the developers, his marks in “aggressiveness under pressure,” “off-platform throws,” and “improvisation success rate” were among the best in the entire game. Basically, if chaos breaks out and the play breaks down, Josh is the guy you want with the sticks—or under centre.

Madden 26 lead producer Aaron McHardy even called Allen the “most unpredictable yet rewarding” QB in the game. So if you’re booting out on 3rd and 12 with Allen, buckle up. He might sling it across his body 30 yards downfield, hurdle a linebacker, or both. And now Madden’s AI gets it too.

And let’s be real—Josh Allen’s been putting up video game highlights in real life for years now. So even if the Madden 26 leak isn’t 100% official yet, one thing’s pretty clear: Josh Allen isn’t just a top-tier QB, he’s a walking cheat code—on Sundays and on your console.