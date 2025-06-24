Josh Allen’s Offseason Trouble Ignored in Bills’ Latest Rankings After QB Disrespected in Top 100 Update

The NFL offseason is a lot like Michael Corleone in The Godfather – just when you think you’re out, it pulls you back in. For Buffalo Bills fans basking in the glow of five straight AFC East titles, this summer feels less like a victory lap and more like a high-wire act where the star quarterback Josh Allen is juggling wedding cake, defensive depth charts, and the weight of Western New York’s dreams. But just this time, a media outlet threw shade at something we never saw coming.

The Bills’ offseason was ranked 7th by CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards. In that list, the analyst also added a few names as “notable additions.” And in Bills, we all know the names of the new members – Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Maxwell Hairston.

With these additions, it was lauded for a ‘scattershot approach’ to fix a defense that crumbled when it mattered most. However, a couple of additions came with a ‘?’. Veteran edge Joey Bosa (if healthy); suspended DT Larry Ogunjobi & Michael Hoecht (out 6 games), and rookie CB Maxwell Hairston (4.28 speed but likely dealing with knee issues).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs) Expand Post

AD

No doubt, the hype feels… optimistic. Like trusting a ‘Tecmo Bowl’ playbook against modern Cover 6. GM Brandon Beane’s moves – extending Khalil Shakir, adding Elijah Moore ($5M flyer) – are savvy, but they ignore the elephant in the room: Josh Allen’s offseason was a high-stakes obstacle course.

While Allen juggled life and legacy, Buffalo’s minicamp offered glimpses of resilience:

Tight End Takeover: Dalton Kincaid mossing defenders, Dawson Knox scoring, followed by a choreographed end-zone dance. Chemistry? Brewing.

mossing defenders, scoring, followed by a choreographed end-zone dance. Chemistry? Brewing. James Cook’s Return: After skipping OTAs amid contract talks, Cook was all gas. Beane praised his ‘team-first leadership.’

After skipping OTAs amid contract talks, was all gas. praised his ‘team-first leadership.’ Rookie Spark: 3rd-round DE Landon Jackson, battling alopecia since childhood, mentored a young fan with the same condition – embodying the “Bills DNA” Sean McDermott cherishes.

Yet, challenges linger: Bosa rehabbing a calf, Hairston nursing a hammy, and the haunting truth that Buffalo’s defense ranked 17th in pressure rate at 33.1% last year. Allen can’t outscore everyone forever… can he? The rank definitely ignored the challenges of the team this offseason.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports also dropped their Top 100 Players list like a poorly thrown screen pass, and Bills Mafia felt the sting: Josh Allen, the reigning MVP, sitting at No. 4. Behind Patrick Mahomes (understandable), Myles Garrett (debatable), and Saquon Barkley (wait, what?). The justification? Mahomes “would still be the first player picked in any open draft.” But this isn’t the end of the story!

QB’s gauntlet: Tractor drives to touchdown dances by Josh Allen

Josh Allen? Just the guy who carried Buffalo to the AFC title game again, evolving into a surgical passer who also happens to have 65 career rushing TDs – more than many franchise RBs. As CBS’ Pete Prisco put it: “Allen won his first MVP last season for a reason. He carried the Bills… Next step: Win a Super Bowl.”

Translation: Until he hoists Lombardi, he’s the bridesmaid. Never mind that he’s the only player EVER with 5 straight 40+ total TD seasons. The snub fuels the fire. Allen didn’t just spend his summer refining his spiral. He navigated:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A Wedding: Marrying Hailee Steinfeld wasn’t just paparazzi fodder. It was a life shift Allen calls “the most important part” of his offseason – a balancing act of joy and laser focus. The Playstyle Paradox: Coaches publicly begged him to take fewer hits. But asking Allen not to hurdle linebackers is like telling Picasso to paint by numbers. His 4,142 career rushing yards are built on chaos. The Weapon Worry: While KC added Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Buffalo’s WR room feels like a ‘Madden franchise mode’ gamble. Moore’s potential? Real. But as Tre’Davious White noted: “Elijah Moore is going to be a big-time player for us. His route running is amazing…” Translation: We hope. Because behind him? Questions.

via Imago DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 talks to the fans during the Detroit Lions versus the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday December 15, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 15 Bills at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon258202412150668

Rankings are bulletin-board material. Offseason grades are guesswork. But the reality in Orchard Park is this: Their throne rests on the shoulders of a tractor-driving quarterback who rewrites record books (260 total TDs [passing + rushing] in 7 seasons!) yet faces more scrutiny than a QB draw on 4th-and-1. The CBS snub? A slight. The defensive rebuild? A gamble. Allen’s burden? Heavier than a New York snowplow.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the Bills prep for joint practices with Chicago, one truth echoes louder than a ‘Shout!’ chant at Highmark: Buffalo’s title window is armored in Josh Allen’s magic. Whether the offseason moves were truly “7th best” or the QB is “only” the 4th-best player matters less than this – in Western New York, they believe he’s the guy who can finally make it all add up. Even if he has to drag them there, one reckless, glorious scramble at a time. The offer to carry a city? It’s one he accepted long ago.