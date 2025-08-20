Josh Allen’s 7 Weapons’ Future in Doubt After Sean McDermott Cuts Ties With Bills Rookie

After the Week 2 preseason disaster, Sean McDermott faced the media with a tight expression. He admitted, “I felt like we had moved in the right direction, holistically coming out of that practice, and it’s not that they still don’t need work, they do. But tonight was also a chance for us to evaluate some of the other players on our roster and in doing so, hoped to keep some of our starters healthy as well.” It is no longer surprising that he is studying every weakness with a magnifying glass. Now, ahead of the season, the empty roster spots must be justified for Josh Allen, and some names will inevitably fall short.

Buffalo’s wide receiver depth chart is wobbling at a dangerous point in camp. Veteran Elijah Moore, signed in May 2025, has been a major disappointment, both in preseason action (fifth-worst PFF grade among all NFL receivers in Week 2 of the preseason) and in camp reps, leaving the position group unsettled. That reality forces Josh Allen to face a sharp truth, as seven of his current offensive starters may not even survive the final cut to 53, according to a New York Times article.

The cut list already features notable players. One running back is Frank Gore Jr., and one tight end is Zach Davidson. Six wideouts join them, including Curtis Samuel, Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault, Kristian Wilkerson, and K.J. Hamler. Gore has put together another strong camp, repeating last year’s flashes of promise. Still, the path to the 53-man roster appears blocked for him. The Bills will likely try to stash him on the practice squad for future development.

Davidson sits on the bubble with little room to climb. With three tight ends clearly ahead of him, his case weakens despite his skill set. He has shown flashes as a pass catcher and earned respect inside the locker room. Still, his odds grow slim. Jackson Hawes drew praise from McDermott earlier and remains in the conversation. Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox had missed time in training camp battling back from injury, with a return possibly close. That pecking order leaves Davidson on the outside for now.

The wide receiver competition has become the most pressing storyline. The above-mentioned six names now hover in danger of missing the roster cut. Curtis Samuel is the biggest name in this group, but his time in Buffalo has been frustrating. Last year, a toe injury slowed him down, and this summer, it’s a hamstring that has kept him from taking a single team rep since late July. The Bills already cut ties with Baylon Spector over durability issues, and they could be reaching that same level of frustration with Samuel despite his $6.9 million guaranteed salary. If other receivers keep flashing in camp, the team won’t hesitate to make a move, so Samuel badly needs a strong week to hold his spot.

One of those challengers is Tyrell Shavers, who’s had a terrific camp and preseason, proving he can line up anywhere and contribute on special teams. So, he will be under a watchful eye this time. Laviska Shenault also has a path by becoming a core special teamer who can return kicks and punts while chipping in on offense when needed. But will the team believe in him? Kristian Wilkerson has been steady and earned trust, though at 28, he might be more of a practice squad option unless he sneaks in as a surprise. Then there’s K.J. Hamler, a popular personality, but he’s been outplayed in camp and doesn’t bring enough special teams value to truly push for a roster spot.

So, the group remains unsettled, even as the Bills continue searching for consistency. ESPN’s analytics writer Seth Walder gave Buffalo a B+ on his offseason report card. The single biggest criticism, however, fell on the wide receiver corps, a position that may still define the ceiling of this roster. But as of now, Sean McDermott has made up his mind on one player, eliminating his candidacy for a spot on the roster.

Did Sean McDermott act on the injury scare?

What makes an intensely focused HC spike in frustration? A scoreboard that reads like a staggering disaster (38-0). The preseason game against the Bears has unravelled in a rather spectacular manner, which was “certainly not up to our standard,” according to Bills HC Sean McDermott. Now they are gearing up for August 23 against the Buccs before September hits. Understandably, this has triggered a flurry of roster moves. And the biggest question Sean McDermott needs to answer is his 53-man roster, out of which 40 have been fixed in ink.

First on the list of roster moves is rookie wideout Kaden Prather, who was waived Tuesday (August 19) with an injury designation. The seventh-round pick had dealt with a hamstring setback back on Day 4 of camp but still managed to suit up against Chicago, logging 10 offensive snaps in Sunday’s preseason blowout. That brief action did little to save his spot, as Sean McDermott’s flurry of roster shuffling has left him sidelined. If he clears waivers, Prather will slide onto the Bills’ injured reserve list, a tough break for a first-year receiver trying to carve out a place on the team.

Prather entered the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing his final two seasons with the Maryland Terrapins. His transition into the pro game hit a wall right at the beginning of training camp, where he left with a trainer and limped into the medical tent. Hence, for now, McDermott has cut ties with him while making a 53-man roster.