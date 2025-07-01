Josh Allen’s Sister Leaves Family After 10 Years as Nicala Madden Teases Next Step

Josh Allen‘s family’s biggest yet emotional moments have come to light! On one hand, Bills QB has raised many eyebrows with his latest accomplishments as he has been nominated for two ESPY Awards: Best Male Athlete and NFL Player Of The Year. On the other hand, his sister Nicala Madden is also making waves. But this time, not for her support of her NFL bro, but for another reason. Yes, Nicala recently caught attention with her recent move. Surprisingly, Josh Allen’s elder sister Nicala bid goodbye to the organization where she spent almost 10 years of her life. But what forced him to leave the organization? Is she preparing for another career chapter?

Obviously, it is not easy for Nicala to say goodbye to the family and friends of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Allen’s sister worked for around 10 years as the campaign director for the Central Valley chapter at LLS. Through her IG story post caption, she reflected her sentiments for LLS. Josh Allen’s sister dropped the image of the farewell cake, with ‘We will miss you, Bethanie and Nicala,’ written on it.

At this moment, emotional Nicala also penned the sweet message, showcasing her love for LLS. “@llscentralcalifornia has brought so many memories & lifelong friends. I am so blessed to have spent almost a decade of my life with this organization!” she wrote. Additionally, she also claimed that she will always support LLS. “I will forever be the biggest LLS advocate,” she mentioned further.

Apart from showcasing her appreciation for becoming a part of this charitable company, she also demonstrated her gratefulness for meeting one of her ‘bestie’ here. In one of her IG story captions, she wrote, “LLS introduced me to one of my bestie,” tagging @lil_web_00, Ashley Webster Rudolph.

At this moment, Nicala Madden also shared the special book picture, featuring her memories with the people at LLS. Nicala also expressed her thanks for celebrating her LLS journey with warmth and huge respect. “Thanks for the memories, LLS. What a special book to look back on. Love my forever LLS fam,” she mentioned, adding teary eyes emojis and a red heart eye emoji. It indeed showcased her bond with her former teammates, friends, and LLS family.

Not only this, at this moment, she smartly teased about her next career step in one of her IG story captions. “When one door closes, another opens,” she mentioned, adding the red heart emoji. However, she has not disclosed her next career step. Nonetheless, she expressed her overwhelming feelings for being a part of the LLS. “I will forever cherish my time with my LLS team & family,” she added further. Additionally, she also applauded her former teammates. “Most inspiring and hard-working people I know,” she penned.

This IG story featured all the trophies and awards that she garnered during her decade-long tenure with the organization. The posted video clip highlighted the president’s club trophy that the charitable company received for their extraordinary growth and execution of campaign standards in 2019.

In this video, California State University, Long Beach alumna, Nicala, also showcased her trophy: the 2018 Central California MVP, Man, and Women of the Year award, which she received for her efforts to raise awareness for the fight against blood cancer. Apart from highlighting her accomplishments, she also highlighted LLS’s transformational growth over the years, showcasing her affection with the non-profit organization.

Surprisingly, apart from her work at LLS, which provides funds for life-saving blood cancer research across the world, she is also a wife and a mom. Josh Allen’s sister exchanged her wedding vows with her husband, Brayden Madden, back in July 2021. And now with her hubby, she has been raising her son William, whom they welcomed back in March 2023.

Besides this, she’s also known for supporting her NFL brother. She often cheers him during NFL games. Her support went viral back in June 2023, when she dropped the IG post. “Fun time supporting uncle Joshy @acchampionship,” Nicala mentioned in her post caption, showcasing brother-sis bond. In the post picture, Josh was holding his nephew in his arms. Remarkably, Nicala and Josh Allen both openly support the organization, LLS, to their NFL fans.

Josh Allen’s active involvement with LLS

Yes, Bills QB does strongly raise funds for LLS. He has shown impressive support for the charitable organization by raising money for them through the auction of gaming sessions. His participation in a couple of the fundraising events is a testament to his support for LLS. He made waves by participating in Raffles for signed jerseys and challenges to fans to top off his donations for fundraising events.

Allen put himself up for auction as part of the 2020 Man and Woman of the Year event for the LLS Central Valley in order to generate money for research and resources for people fighting blood cancer.

The top bidder won the chance to play Call of Duty, FIFA, Madden, or Fortnite alongside Allen. Unbelievably, both of Allen’s grandfathers struggled with cancer. So, since his HG days at Firebaugh High School, he has been raising awareness for cancer patients with LLS. “It does feel good to help and in times that we’ve never really seen before, especially in our generation of going through such a crisis as this. It’s very important that people who can help and should help do help,” he stated earlier.

Additionally, he also wore unique cleats that were made to promote LLS awareness and support. His initiatives contributed to a greater understanding of LLS’s work and awareness about blood cancers.