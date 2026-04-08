Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Announces New Career Move Days After Welcoming Baby Girl

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, has announced a new career move just a week after the couple welcomed their daughter. While Allen suffered another playoff loss, the actress is having one of her most successful years, especially after starring in Sinners. And now she has added to that success by partnering with an 80+ year-old American company.

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Ashley Luxe’s official page recently announced the news on Instagram: “A meeting of the most stylish minds. Say hello to Ashley Luxe with Hailee Steinfeld.” Along with the caption was a 30-second video showing Steinfeld trying on several dresses, but none of them excited her. With a disappointed face, she sat on the sofa. But suddenly, she had an idea. She cut down the sofa covers and made a unique and stylish dress from them. She wore the dress, looking ready for the Met Gala.

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Ashley Luxe is a premium furniture line launched by Ashley Furniture in April 2026. Bracken, Neo, Calden, Modero, and Whitehaven are its five distinct lines. Ashley Furniture has been in business since 1945 and is one of the largest furniture manufacturers and a major American retail chain.

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Earlier, Ashley had also posted two videos on her Instagram, teasing the collaboration. Although the fans could not clearly see Steinfeld because of the blurring used to maintain secrecy, they had no problem identifying her.

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But this isn’t the first time she has been the face of a franchise. Previously, she endorsed over ten brands, including Neutrogena, CORE Hydration, and Armani Beauty. She even endorsed Miu Miu, becoming the youngest brand ambassador in the franchise’s history.

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Steinfeld is not only a versatile performer but also a strategic equity holder. According to Kinovolna, her brand deals are expected to add approximately $7-$10 million to her net worth each year. So much is happening for her in April, but she is busy enjoying her daily life at home with Allen.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s life after becoming parents

Similar to Hailee Steinfeld, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has also resumed his professional work. Yesterday, he reported to One Bills Drive for the first day of voluntary workouts. But it was not the same a few days ago. The couple was busy creating a nursery. They tried everything to make their rooms more “inviting” for the baby. Allen and Steinfeld have a rule in their house: not eating in front of the television. They prioritize family time over technology.

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Imago Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld, source, IG

After welcoming their daughter, the couple felt “incredibly grateful and blessed and savoring these early moments.” It is the first time that they have become parents. The couple started dating in 2023. They tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, last year on May 31. Last December, they announced they were expecting a child in 2026. And now, they have become parents.

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“To say we are unbelievably happy and in love with this baby girl would be an understatement,” Steinfeld wrote in her newsletter, Beau Society, last week.

Steinfeld also said that she had prepared a postpartum and six-point pregnancy manual. She took all the preparations to make the house baby-proof to protect her from injuries.

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However, the couple hasn’t decided on their daughter’s name yet. Fans are already calling her “Princess of Buffalo.” It remains to be seen what name the couple decides on for their newborn.