Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Causes a Stir With First Public Appearance After Welcoming First Child

Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are used to grabbing headlines for contributions in their respective fields. The couple announced that they had become parents, and just a day after, they even appeared at a wedding of another NFL star. As the images from their first public appearance came out, fans sent love and best wishes to the new parents, while also adoring how good they looked together.

“Hailee Steinfeld shared new photos on her Substack of her and Josh Allen at a friend’s wedding following the birth of their baby girl,” wrote Complex on Instagram.

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The photos that Hailee Steinfeld shared on her Substack were from the wedding ceremony of Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning QB Sam Darnold.

The ceremony took place on April 3, where both Buffalo Bills‘ QB Josh Allen and his wife wore black outfits matching each other. Steinfeld stood in a dress topped with a blazer, and Allen in a tuxedo with sunglasses as the couple took pictures together.

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Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot on May 31, 2025, in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, after dating for around two years. And just a day before Darnold’s wedding with his longtime fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, Allen and Steinfeld shared a major update.

“Special delivery,” the Hollywood star wrote on her Beau Society Substack. “Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”

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On April 2, the Bills QB and Steinfeld became parents to their first child, a girl. For someone like Allen, who has been a part of such a competitive sport, welcoming their daughter gave him a new sense of purpose.

“That want to win will never change. The why I want to do it has,” said Josh Allen during offseason workouts per the Associated Press. “So why I want to do it is to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset. It’s such a blessing, and I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife.”

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The QB was asked on his return to the Bills what it was like to be a father. His response was heartfelt and also an indication of how excited he is to be a father.

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“I am very excited, I think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects, my professional career and my personal life,” said Allen in a media interaction.

He also credited his wife for supporting his playing career. Since the two started their relationship, Allen’s career has seen great heights.

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Josh Allen‘s performance during the 2024 and 2025 seasons backs that. At the end of the 2024 regular season, Allen tied as the top-ranked quarterback with 74.8 QBR. In the process, he helped his team qualify to reach another AFC championship game, before losing against the Kansas City Chiefs by 32-29.

A similar momentum followed the 2025 regular season. However, Allen finished in the seventh position out of 32 with a QBR of 65.4. Amid the NFL career filled with highs and lows, the fans still love the personal side of the Bills QB’s life.

Fans drop reactions after watching Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld for the first time since becoming parents

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle’s wedding ceremony was private. Unlike the glorious, highly publicized events, Darnold and Hoofnagle hosted 227 guests at the wedding. On top of that, it had a phone-free policy so guests could enjoy and be in the moment.

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However, as Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld‘s pictures from the wedding came out, fans didn’t shy away from praising the couple’s look. “So adorable,” a netizen commented under the post. The fan seemed impressed by Allen and Steinfeld’s look together. Meanwhile, another netizen went into the details in the picture.

“Love the purse hide,” the fan wrote. In one of the pictures, Steinfeld held Allen’s arm with one arm. However, with her other hand, she held a purse. And if you get a close glance, it was camouflaged with her black dress. A few fans also took notice of the couple’s first appearance after welcoming their daughter.

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“Mom and Dad,” the netizen wrote. Although the child’s name has not been revealed yet, the fans seem quite happy to address Allen and Steinfeld as parents. Along with that, some of them also labeled them as “Our King & Queen.”

All these reactions show how lovable the couple has become. And given a chance, the internet never shies away from acknowledging that.