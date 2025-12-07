Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Confronts Sudden Career Questions With Saturday Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Hailee Steinfeld invites readers to shape Beau Society content for 2026

Newsletter offers options from personal essays to lifestyle and AMAs

Newsletter reflects a shift toward collaborative, reader-driven storytelling

While Josh Allen gears up to earn that playoff spot for the Bills against the Bengals, his spouse, Hailee Steinfeld, published the 63rd issue of her newsletter, Beau Society. Thanks to her friend’s questioning, the Hollywood actress and singer made a new announcement ahead of 2026. What does the future hold when a passion project starts asking for a five-year plan?

“At one point, my friend asked me what I wanted Beau Society to be in five years, which made me feel all lit up inside,” wrote Steinfeld on her Beau Society newsletter. “I know some of you have been with us since day one, while others are new (welcome!), but now that we’re heading into a new year, this feels like a good time to reflect.”

Five years is a really long time for a prediction, especially since Beau Society has only been active for a little over a year, after launching in August 2024.

This announcement on Saturday shed light on how the newsletter has been a part of her life and how it has even helped her with her queries around her career. The sudden question from her friend seemed to spark an introspection of what the newsletter has been, leading to a personal essay for issue 63.

Steinfeld revealed that the newsletter was initially a “shot in the dark.” However, over time, it became a platform where she could portray her unfiltered self. For the past year, she talked about whether she can have it all, or share pictures of her weddings, or threads about the best restaurants in New Orleans with her Sinners cast.

The actress received lots of love for her newsletter. Now, after a year, she wants to try something different.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Beau Society takes input from fans for 2026

Hailee Steinfeld wants her readers to connect with her more. The question changed her perspective going into 2026. On Saturday, December 6, she announced that she wants her fans to choose a specific topic they would like her to cover.

“It’s important to me that you are involved as we grow in the new year,” wrote Steinfeld. “I always want to write about what’s lighting me up and highlight what’s exciting you, too. I’m currently thinking of ways to bring you more BS. So I’d love to know…”

Steinfeld has now put the choice in her readers’ hands, opening a poll that lays out the kind of Beau Society content she is ready to explore in 2026. The options range from intimate personal essays to lifestyle-driven picks like movies, music, food, and style. She has also included prompts inviting fans to share what they are wondering about, casual conversations with friends, and even behind-the-scenes glimpses into her work and home life. Each category reflects a different side of the newsletter’s voice, making the decision a tough one for longtime subscribers.

As 2026 approaches, Steinfeld’s move signals a shift toward a more collaborative Beau Society, one shaped as much by its readers as by her own reflections. With a few issues still left in 2025, fans will be watching closely to see whether she drops any clues about the direction ahead or saves the reveal for the new year.