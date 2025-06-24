Josh Allen’s WR, Who Cost Bills a Super Bowl Spot, Sent Strong Request After ‘Amazing’ Prediction

Keon Coleman‘s rookie year was a humbling reality check no one saw coming. The Bills receiver managed just 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns—numbers that screamed disappointment for a player expected to make an immediate impact. Now entering his sophomore campaign, Coleman knows the pressure is immense. Year 2 separates the real players from the draft busts, and Buffalo desperately needs him to deliver.

The franchise has invested too much hope in his potential to watch him flounder again. While Josh Allen can ignore Tyreek Hill‘s constant trash talk by switching to new cleats, footwear won’t fix Buffalo’s deeper issues. The Bills need weapons who can actually help their superstar quarterback.

On Monday, ESPN dropped the hard truth that Bills fans have been dreading. Mina Kimes didn’t sugarcoat Buffalo’s biggest weakness when she declared that Allen needs help on the outside. Her analysis cuts straight to the heart of their championship drought. Kimes explained why defenses love playing Buffalo: they’re no longer afraid of the passing game. “When you’re talking about an offense in Buffalo that faces a ton of man coverage, in part because defenses now are so afraid of the run game, it honestly is the difference between them winning, or making it to a Super Bowl or not,” she said. The brutal reality? Teams dare Buffalo to beat them through the air because they know the receivers can’t consistently win one-on-one battles.

“(You need) someone who can get you big plays down the field. Maybe it’s Keon Coleman. Maybe it’s Dalton Kincaid,” Kimes continued. “To me, that has been the missing piece in this offense. Because it’s not the quarterback that’s the reason why they’re not getting over the hump.” Enter Coleman, who’s added to his physique during the offseason and is hungry for redemption. The physical transformation reflects his mental approach: “I demand greatness from myself,” Coleman declared. “And I love to know my coaches demand the same amount of greatness, and we’re on the same page about it.” But demanding greatness and achieving it are different beasts entirely.

Head coach Sean McDermott pulled no punches about Coleman’s rookie struggles: “I thought he had an up-and-down first season, I really do. I mentioned at the end of the year, I thought he got off to a start in the beginning of the year. He built momentum through, and then he got injured. From there on it was rather rocky, I’d say.” He had a difficult time dealing with the wrist injury that he suffered in week 9’s win over the Dolphins.

Indeed, after returning from injury, Coleman only managed seven catches for 139 yards over four games. He struggled in the regular-season finale too, hauling in just 2 of 10 targets against the Patriots. Things didn’t get any better in the playoffs either—just three catches for 22 yards.

However, offensive coordinator Joe Brady sees encouraging signs in Coleman’s approach: “I am enjoying seeing him ask the questions he’s asking. His approach, moving him around, and doing different things with him. Seeing what he can and can’t do. Football is a physical sport, so once the pads come on, that’s the biggest thing.” The potential is undeniable—Coleman’s four-catch, 125-yard explosion against the Titans proved he can dominate when everything clicks.

With Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Palmer competing for targets, Coleman faces an uphill battle for touches. But if he delivers on his potential, he could emerge as Buffalo’s long-awaited number one receiver. The question remains: will this year’s schedule be the weapon Buffalo and Josh Allen need?

Bills’ dream schedule could be Josh Allen & co.’s Super Bowl ticket

Everything’s lining up perfectly for Buffalo, and even the experts can’t ignore it anymore. CBS senior analyst Pete Prisco didn’t mince words when breaking down the Bills’ 2025 outlook, practically salivating over their schedule setup. “The schedule is amazing. I was looking at that. They don’t go out at all out west,” Prisco said during his One Bills Live appearance. Buffalo won’t travel further than Houston—roughly 1,300 miles—all season long. Most of their toughest opponents come to frigid Orchard Park, where visiting teams historically wilt under pressure.

But the real gift? Their division competition is laughably weak. “And the division is not very good, by the way. I’m going to be honest about it. I don’t think the division is very good,” Prisco admitted bluntly. The Jets and Patriots both fired their head coaches, while Miami continues getting demolished by Buffalo—six straight losses and counting. Meanwhile, Buffalo brings back their entire starting offensive line from the NFL’s second-ranked scoring offense. Josh Allen enters the season married, motivated, and coming off an MVP campaign. Sean McDermott starts his ninth season with defensive veterans like Ed Oliver, Matt Milano, and Taron Johnson anchoring a battle-tested unit.

“This is the year for, and they’re [No.] 4 in my power rankings, but I’ll give you a little hint. I probably will pick the Bills to go to the Super Bowl,” Prisco revealed, barely containing his excitement. “I love the makeup of the team. Love where they’re going. I think Allen’s fantastic,” he added. The stars are aligning for Buffalo’s first championship since 1993. With favorable scheduling, weak division rivals, and a roster built for sustained excellence, this might finally be their year to break through.