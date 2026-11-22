Nobody holds a press conference to say they are checking out. Sometimes it is just a bio with one fewer name in it, a follow button that gets unclicked, and a profile photo that quietly changes. Chiefs Kingdom spent the weekend zooming in on exactly that.

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Josh Simmons, Kansas City’s 2025 first-round left tackle, has scrubbed the Chiefs from his Instagram. Arrowhead Corner reported on Friday that he removed the team from his bio, unfollowed the official account, and deleted his photos.

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The account has since added another detail. The photo of him in a Chiefs uniform is gone, replaced by a shot of him in sunglasses and a hoodie, and his bio now reads San Diego, CA and Buckeyes.

Simmons has not publicly addressed any of it, and the Chiefs have stayed quiet too. That silence is why a profile picture is suddenly a story in Kansas City.

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When Simmons landed on injured reserve last month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport raised the possibility that he had played his last game for Kansas City:

“I don’t know if he plays for the Chiefs again. I don’t know when he plays for the Chiefs again. There’s nothing more important than protecting Patrick Mahomes. You have to believe in the person doing it, and until that happens, I don’t know that he’s out there.”

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The trouble did not start this week. It goes back to October 2025, when Simmons flew home to San Diego just hours before a game against the Lions. The Chiefs cited a personal family matter, and Reid said at the time:

“I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything’s positive. It’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family.”

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Simmons did return, only to fracture and dislocate his wrist late in the 2025 season, which required surgery. He has played in just eight games since the Chiefs took him 32nd overall.

This season it was his back. A bulging disc has kept him off the practice field since mid-August, and he has missed every game so far.

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Then came October 21. NFL Network reported that Simmons was sitting with his feet up in a team meeting when Reid asked him to put them down.

Simmons said his back and hips hurt, and the exchange dragged on as Patrick Mahomes joined in to tell him to leave and get treatment. He apologized later that day, and the Chiefs placed him on injured reserve the next day.

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Mahomes did not deny the report, and he kept his answer short when asked:

“We’ve had the right conversations now. We’re moving in the right direction.”

The Chiefs are 7-2, so the on-field cost has been small. The emotional cost is harder to measure, especially for a franchise that spent a first-round pick on the player tasked with protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside.

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None of this changes the practical problem. Somebody still has to protect that blind side, and right now an undrafted rookie has the job.

Kahlil Benson has done more than fill in. The undrafted rookie has stepped in as the starting left tackle and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month along the way, which is a very awkward fact for a team waiting on a first-round pick.

Simmons became eligible this week to have his 21-day practice window opened after four weeks on injured reserve. If the Chiefs open it and he is not ready by the end, he goes back on injured reserve, and his season is over.

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For now, Kansas City is winning without him, and Simmons has given the Chiefs a social media mystery instead of an answer.