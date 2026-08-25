Joy Taylor Announces New Career Plans Outside NFL After FOX Firing

Joy Taylor is opening up about the next chapter of her media career, and it’s taking her in a direction fans might not expect. Speaking with Front Office Sports’ Baker Machado, the former FS1 host revealed she’s shifting her focus toward producing content rather than staying purely in front of the camera.

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“I am diving into producing. So I started my career as a producer. When I started at FAM, my first job in the business was as a producer,” Taylor said during the interview.

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Taylor’s move back toward producing comes after a major change in her career. Fox Sports canceled Speak in July 2025 as part of a larger programming shake-up that also saw Breakfast Ball and The Facility come to an end. Her Fox Sports contract expired that summer, and the network did not renew it.

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Since then, Taylor has been finding new ways to stay in the sports media space. Her latest comments suggest she is not looking to simply replace her old television role. Instead, she wants to spend more time creating stories, developing projects, and working behind the scenes.

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Taylor’s time at Fox began in 2016, when she joined Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. She moved into the host’s chair on Speak in 2022 and stayed there until Fox pulled the show in 2025.

Now she wants to spend more time on the other side of the production process. Taylor said she enjoys putting things together for other people and being behind the camera, which is why producing has become part of what she wants to pursue next.

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“I really do love making things for other people. I like being behind the camera as well,” she said. “There’s a lot of really interesting stories, not just out there in the world but also particularly in the sports space, that could still be told, and there’s a big demand for that right now.”

She also has already taken a step in a new direction.

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In May 2026, Taylor launched The Daily Play with Joy Taylor, a short-form daily sports podcast distributed through Urban One’s audio network, including Radio One, Reach Media and the Urban One Podcast Network.

The show airs Monday through Friday, with episodes running between five and ten minutes. The short weekday show lets Taylor weigh in on the sports stories getting the most attention, with its message built around the idea that “nobody breaks down the game like a woman who actually knows it.”

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After years of working within traditional sports television, Taylor now seems interested in having more say in what gets made and how those stories are told. Producing gives her the chance to take on that role while still staying connected to the on-camera work that has defined her career.



