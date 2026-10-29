Judge Didn’t Mince Words With Jon Gruden Over Discovery Delays in His $150M Lawsuit Against the NFL: Report

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden’s $150 million lawsuit against the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell seems to have no resolution in sight. Rather than allowing his case to undergo NFL arbitration, where proceedings are confidential, Gruden fought for the proceedings and discovery process to continue in open court. However, after the latest hearing, Judge Joe Hardy also seemed to be at his limit.

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According to an October 27 article published by Sportico, which was privy to court transcripts related to the lawsuit, the judge’s frustration stemmed from Gruden’s claims regarding an old BlackBerry phone. Per the exchange in the courtroom, this device seems to be a key piece of evidence, but Gruden’s counsel cannot prove its existence.

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“I’m kind of at a loss. I don’t understand, you know, what is happening,” Judge Joe Hardy said. He also had to interject as Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, explained that there “never was” a BlackBerry.

“Well, then why in the world was I told and why was the NFL told things about a BlackBerry that never existed?” Hardy said.

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“Your Honor, I’ve spoken to my client continuously and tried to update the NFL with the information that I have available to me,” the attorney responded. “And what we said at the last hearing—

“So did your client lie to you about a BlackBerry?” Hardy fired back.

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For the uninitiated, Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Goodell, alleging that the league had intentionally conspired to end his contract with the Raiders early and damage his reputation by leaking his emails to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The emails contained very controversial messages on sensitive topics and were sent during his time as an ESPN analyst. Among his recipients was former Washington Redskins general manager Bruce Allen.

As part of the discovery process, which Gruden himself had insisted on, the NFL had filed motions for Gruden’s legal team to turn over complete electronic records to be investigated. However, when it came to this alleged device and its records, Gruden’s team seemed to be stonewalling.

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In August 2025, the Nevada Supreme Court sided 5-2 in favor of Gruden in the lawsuit, about the matter of sending the matter to arbitration. The panel claimed the act would be “unconscionable.” The NFL tends to move court for pursuing matters in arbitration, where Roger Goodell himself acts as the arbitrator. But the court ruled that since Gruden was no longer involved with the NFL, the league’s Constitution does not apply to him.

Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1998 to 2001, where he was able to orchestrate a turnaround after a series of losing seasons in the past. He was then traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl. In 2018, Gruden had joined the Raiders once again. It was during this stint that the emails were leaked.

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NFL Attorney Fires Back at Gruden’s Claims About Targeted Conspiracy

The league’s attorney, Laura O’Boyle of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, pointed out that if the NFL wanted to punish Gruden for unsavoury and derogatory remarks, they could have done so without resorting to what Gruden is alleging.

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As commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell has the power to penalize the coach by nullifying his contract directly. What’s more, O’Boyle pointed out another suspicious fact that the league had discovered earlier this year in August.

“Every email [Gruden] sent or received before 2025 is gone and that text messages appear to be missing too,” O’Boyle revealed.

A server used by Gruden also seems to be missing, according to Sportico. The league has asked that they also get access to this server, along with social media and Barstool accounts. Failure to do so will force the league to issue a subpoena to Barstool, O’Boyle claimed.