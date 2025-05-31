Julian Edelman Makes Bold Claim About Mike Vrabel & Drake Maye After Visiting Patriots Practice

Julian Edelman darting across the Patriots‘ practice field again? That sight alone feels like finding a classic Mustang gathering dust in a garage, instantly sparking memories. Picture the slot machine hitting triple sevens in Vegas—pure, unexpected electricity. Seeing number 11 back at Gillette on Friday, May 30th, wasn’t just a nostalgia trip. It felt like the old guard checking the foundations of a new build. Something was clearly brewing under the spring Foxborough sun, something that had the ultimate Patriot gamer practically bouncing.

Edelman couldn’t hide it. Fresh off the practice sidelines, the energy radiating from the three-time champ was contagious. “Just got back to Foxborough, watched practice, watched coach Vrabes, watched all the new guys, watched all the old guys,” Edelman declared in a Patriots Instagram video. Then came the kicker: “My excitement levels are literally through the roof. It’s insane.” This wasn’t just pleasantry. Moreover, Edelman saw tangible hope. “We got hope, guys. We’re all the same record, but we’ve got Vrabes. We’ve got the young buck Drake [Maye]. We’ve got a bunch of whole new guys sprinkled in, and we’ve got some foundational… Let’s go!”

Edelman’s enthusiasm zeroed in on two critical figures: new head coach Mike Vrabel and second-year QB Drake Maye. Vrabel, a fellow Patriots Hall of Famer (Class of ’23), brings instant credibility and a hard-nosed approach. His overhaul of the coaching staff and aggressive roster rebuild—snagging stars like Stefon Diggs, Morgan Moses, Carlton Davis III, and others—signals a seismic shift. Simultaneously, Maye enters his sophomore year surrounded by significantly more talent than his rookie campaign. FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd even predicts a playoff berth. The vibe?

It’s light-years from the despair of 2024. However, just before his practice-field buzz, Edelman offered crucial perspective alongside Rob Gronkowski on their Dudes on Dudes podcast. While bullish on the future, they issued a firm warning about Maye’s 2025 MVP hype: pump the brakes. Gronk set the stage: “Drake Maye’s a great quarterback, has a good team around him now. I can see him being a top-five candidate for MVP in the future, maybe year three, four, five, or something along those lines. He’s not gonna be a top-five candidate this year.” Edelman quickly agreed, highlighting the hurdles.

“A little too soon… There’s too many variables in this sport for him to just have that crazy of a leap. New offensive coordinator, so he’s gonna be juggling new protections, new calls, new language, and new players to get used to,” Edelman said. Their joint message was clear: “Let’s pump the brakes—let’s just try to make the playoffs before we talk about MVP.” And the stats back their caution.

Maye finished 2024 with just 2,200 passing yards, 15 TDs, and 10 INTs—solid for a rookie on a terrible team, but far from elite. Bookmakers peg him as a 66/1 MVP longshot, echoing the Gronk-Edelman sentiment. The path forward is clear. First, compete with Buffalo. Then, secure a playoff spot. After that, the conversation about Maye joining the NFL’s QB elite can truly begin. Besides, the excitement Edelman felt stems from tangible upgrades.

The offensive line, a disaster in 2024, now boasts Garrett Bradbury, Morgan Moses, and first-rounder Will Campbell. TreVeyon Henderson joins Rhamondre Stevenson for a punishing backfield duo. Stefon Diggs provides Maye a true WR1. It’s a roster meticulously constructed to support its young quarterback. Could this finally be the core that brings the Patriots back?

Edelman’s echo in the slot?

Interestingly, the Patriots might have found a player evoking memories of Julian Edelman himself. CBS Sports‘ Chris Trapasso spotlighted undrafted rookie WR Efton Chism III from Eastern Washington as a ‘rookie to watch,’ drawing direct comparisons: “I’ll go the nostalgic, Wes Welker/Julian Edelman route with an incredibly shifty slot receiver.” Chism dominated at Eastern Washington with 326 catches, 3,585 yards, and 36 TDs, forcing 84 missed tackles. Trapasso noted, “Behind his sharp, sudden routes underneath to free himself, I love how aggressive Chism was on a routine basis after the catch.”

MassLive‘s Mark Daniels observed Chism “popped on offense” during OTAs, adding later, “Efton Chism III continues to stand out. He’s really quick.” Making the roster as a UDFA is tough. However, the Patriots’ WR room beyond Diggs is wide open. Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker had quiet rookie years. Kendrick Bourne is returning from injury. Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas offer competition, but no sure things.

Chism’s early quickness and route-running give him a genuine shot. His potential emergence adds another fascinating layer to this offensive reset. Julian Edelman’s whirlwind week captures the Patriots’ moment perfectly. His initial, unfiltered joy seeing Vrabel’s structure and Maye’s upgraded weapons is infectious and justified. Conversely, his and Gronk’s subsequent call for measured expectations is equally vital. This isn’t about instant glory.

It’s about building something sustainable. As Edelman himself knows well, climbing the NFL mountain requires relentless effort, play by play. Kurt Vonnegut’s wisdom fits: “We have to continually be jumping off cliffs and developing our wings on the way down.” The Patriots have jumped. Now, can Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel grow those wings fast enough to soar in 2025?