Julian Edelman Makes Personal Announcement After Revealing Dad’s Reaction to Patriots Retirement

Julian Edelman is in the spotlight again! Since the former Patriots WR retired from the league on April 12, 2021, he continues to make headlines. During his 12 seasons with the Patriots, Edelman, 39, truly solidified his status as a locker room leader and one of the most decorated NFL WRs of all time. But besides an accomplished NFL career, he went ahead to become a household name in the TV broadcasting industry. And his fans appreciate his transition from player to NFL commentator and TV host just as much, as he keeps on entertaining his viewers. Now, this time, the three-time Super Bowl champion has an announcement to make. But what is it about? Well, the answer might surprise you.

Edelman’s impressive career records with 620 receptions for 6,822 receiving yards and 36 TDs showcase his perseverance and determination on the field. However, his off-field stint usually brings a lot of fun for his fans. But this time, when the ex-NFLer took to his official IG handle to make the announcement about his live show “Games with Names,” Edelman and his co-hosts, Dave Portnoy and Eddie Jackson, shattered many.

Yes! He dropped the major update about today’s episode, which led to fans’ disappointment. “No show today, The Nuthouse is taking the week off for the holiday,” he mentioned in his IG story. But good news is – besides giving the ‘No show’ update, he also teased his fans about the next biggest show. “But will be back next Tuesday for a big episode with a very special guest,” he added further. A special guest? That’s exciting, isn’t it?

On social media, too, it generated a great deal of anticipation among fans for the upcoming show, which will premiere next Tuesday. However, Julian Edelman, who also works as an NFL analyst on FOX NFL KICKOFF, has not yet revealed who will be the next show guest. But fans are at least eager to watch his live show “Games with Names,” where he sheds light on the important aspects of the football games and other topics with prominent guests, including famous players, actors, and other notable personalities.

Some of his featured elite guests include Maxx Crosby, Ray Bourque, Eric Stonestreet, and Jay Glazer, who joined him to discuss memorable games and moments in sports history. And of course, no one can forget his special podcast episode with his former teammate Rob Gronkowski. During that Boston show, they reflected on their time together on the Patriots.

Remarkably, Rob and Edelman had an incredible season together while playing for the Foxborough team. During their nine seasons together, they won three Super Bowls and developed a strong bond. Hence, Rob’s appearance in Edelman’s show truly enchanted the fans. But what perhaps was more interesting was when he shared his father, Francis Edelman’s, first reaction to the news of his retirement on a different show.

Julian Edelman reveals how his father felt!

During his candid discussion on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Edelman left the fans astonished after revealing his dad’s first reaction to retirement news. “I remember when I told my dad I was retiring. He told me, ‘You finally smartened up,'” Julian explained. Clearly, back in 2020, when the former Patriots wideout suffered a knee injury, he soon recognized that as an elderly wide receiver, the path to rehabilitation would have been too long. Hence, he decided to retire from football after clinching three Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl MVP award.

Earlier, too, Julian Edelman once opened up about how much his dad meant to him, not just as a father, but as the man who shaped his football journey. He wasn’t just there giving advice; he was hands-on. Coaching him. Running him through wild drills. Teaching him the basics of the game from the very start. But what truly stuck with Julian was his dad’s work ethic. Frank ran a small business, waking up at 5 a.m. every day, grinding at the shop, and then still showing up for Julian, whether it was helping him train or coaching after-school sports. Julian saw it all. The long hours. The consistency. The example. And it wasn’t just about football. It was about life, about showing up, and doing the hard work even when no one’s watching.

Hence, while reflecting on his dad’s reaction to his retirement news, Edelman added, “And he said that because he said, ‘It’s kind of like a fighter pilot. You have to be willing to die doing your job. You have to be on that edge of reckless to go out and do what you have to do. And the day where you have to think about going to the reckless is the day you’re done,” the legendary player added further.

Undoubtedly, Julian Edelman jeopardized his health to make amazing receptions over his career, which saw him suffer injuries many times. Ultimately, he became one of the finest receivers in Patriots history, trailing just Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and former WR Jerry Rice in both receiving yards (1,442) and receptions (118). Additionally, he was also a former quarterback, Tom Brady‘s favorite target over the years. Now, as anticipation builds for his next big guest reveal, Julian Edelman continues to inspire fans!