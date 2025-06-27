Julian Edelman Snubs Patrick Mahomes for 1 Reason After Rob Gronkowski Backs Josh Allen

What happens when two Patriots legends are asked to pick a QB1 who’s not named Tom Brady? Now, you’d expect the usual song and dance—some safe pick, a little nod to greatness, maybe even a “too hard to say” cop-out. But come on… this is Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. These guys aren’t built for boring.

Well, naturally, Patrick Mahomes came up—because, of course, he did. He’s magic. He’s got the rings. The man has got the no-looks and the rocket arm. But here’s where it gets interesting: Mahomes wasn’t the top pick. Yes, two of the biggest Brady supporters on the planet passed on Mahomes for someone else. Not out of disrespect, but because when it comes to running the Patriots’ offence? They had something else planned entirely.

Edelman didn’t need to think about it too much. In the recent Dudes on dudes podcast, he went straight in like it was 3rd and 7 in the fourth quarter. “I’d love to have Joe Burrow,” he said. No hesitation. And undoubtedly, he gave Mahomes his flowers too. “I mean, I love Mahomes,” he said. He then proceeded to lean into why Burrow was his guy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“But our offence is a little different. There’s a little more drop-back pass. I don’t know, Mahomes is pretty good too… but I think Burrow. I don’t want someone running as much as Mahomes on those third downs. I want them throwing because I want those third downs.” So, to put it simply, Mahomes might give you that magic, but Burrow gives you precision. And for the Patriots’ offensive structure, this is more pivotal.

AD

And from a purely schematic standpoint, he might be right. The Patriots’ offence, particularly during the Brady era, wasn’t built around backyard heroics. It was pretty much all about quick reads, the timing, and picking defences apart with an almost machine-like precision. And honestly? That’s Joe Burrow’s bread and butter.

Take last year. Even with injuries, Burrow proved why he is one of the most efficient passers in the game. He finished top five in completion percentage (68.5%) and posted a 104.2 passer rating on third downs (exactly what Edelman wants). Being that clutch under pressure? t’s exactly what New England thrived on for two decades. You can see why Jules looked at Burrow and thought: “Yep, that’s the guy.”

Mahomes, on the other hand, is still the league’s cheat code. Nobody can argue with that. The guy can make magic out of broken plays and turn that little chaos into six points before you can blink. In 2024, he averaged 4.6 rushes per game and racked up 25 first downs on scrambles, the second-most among QBs. It’s a nightmare for defences, yes. But it’s not very Belichickian.

And let’s make it clear, Edelman wasn’t throwing shade at Mahomes. Not remotely. He said he loves the guy. But for the Patriots? Burrow just fits better. Think about it—if you’re booting up Madden with a Patriots playbook from 2007, you’re probably picking Burrow too.

Why Josh Allen is the quarterback version of Gronk himself

Rob Gronkowski’s answer? A little different. But very Rob. “Josh Allen,” Gronk said, like it was the most obvious thing in the world. “I love him. He reminds me of myself at QB. That was a no-brainer for me. That was the first QB that popped into my head.”

Wait, Rob as a QB? Kind of makes sense if you deep it. Think about it—Josh Allen plays like a 6’5″, 240-pound freight train who just happens to throw actual bombs. The man had 12 rushing touchdowns in 2024, most among quarterbacks, and broke 42 tackles on designed runs. This is not just mobility. It’s more than that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Honestly, it’s not hard to picture Gronk running the same plays, just with slightly worse spiral mechanics and a lot more yelling. And more than that, it’s Allen’s leadership and play-calling. Gronk sees Allen and sees himself—if someone had handed him the QB1 wristband and told him to go full Madden Create-A-Player.

You know what’s funny? Edelman and Rob’s choices are a reflection of who they were as players. Ed? He was rather a technician. The man lived for details. The timing, quick-release slants and those surgical drives. So of course, he goes with Burrow: a guy who thrives in structure, keeps his cool in the pocket, and picks defences apart with his head like he’s Magnus Carlsen.

And Gronk? He was pure chaos, in the best way possible. He wants power, improv, and attitude. He wants a quarterback who can truck a linebacker on second-and-8. So yes, obviously Josh Allen’s his guy. No overthinking it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the Mahomes snub? Pretty interesting. Well, not snub. But for the first time, not the obvious answer. It speaks to how deep the league has become when it comes to QBs. Burrow and Allen aren’t just “next up” anymore. They’re part of the conversation at the top. Will remain so for a while. Who do you think is the ideal QB for the Patriots’ offence?