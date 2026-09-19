“Just Pay JPJ”: Steelers Legend Demands ‘Change’ in Pittsburgh as Joey Porter Jr. Contract Talks Stall

Joey Porter Jr.’s contract situation with the Steelers has yet to be resolved, with the star cornerback’s future with the team still a mystery. The delay is only making things worse for the team, as former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell pointed out.

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“Man, I hope the Steelers just pay JPJ … at some point things gotta change …,” he wrote on X.

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Porter will play the final season of his 4-year, $9.62 million rookie deal in 2027, so the Steelers had a big decision to make about his future. He has done enough to warrant a better contract, but the Steelers and he are not seeing eye-to-eye.

A June 4 report from Mark Kaboly said the team was considering a deal worth around $25 million to $30 million per year. But as negotiations continued, the Steelers were reportedly unwilling to go as high as Porter wanted. It has also been reported that the guaranteed money in these offers is the issue.

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ESPN recently shed more light on this idea.

“The core issue is the structure of the contract, sources told ESPN, and the Steelers’ organizational precedent that doesn’t fully guarantee a healthy portion of the contract was considered a sizable hurdle.

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“Many of the Steelers past deals for key players fully guarantee only the first year. That was the case for Porter’s draft mates, Keeanu Benton, Darnell Washington and Nick Herbig, whose four-year extensions this summer guaranteed 2027 for injury only. Porter wants stronger guarantees, sources said.”

Porter’s contract situation was already becoming noticeable before training camp. He showed up for OTAs and mandatory minicamp but stayed out of team drills, which looked like an unofficial hold-in. Porter also made the physically unable to perform list hours after general manager Omar Khan named only two players, which cast more doubt on his situation. The cornerback was listed with a back injury.

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What’s peculiar is that the team has awarded extensions to other defensive players and other 2023 picks, including Keeanu Benton, Darnell Washington, and Nick Herbig. The Steelers also extended T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith earlier this year.

Porter sat out the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons as he had not completed the ramp-up process. He’d also left practice on Thursday with his trainer. But the Steelers have put him on NIR/Conditioning (Non-Injury Related), which means Porter could suit up for the next game.

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The market-resetting contracts of Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez and Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon also complicate the picture for Porter. Gonzalez will now earn $33.75 million per year, while the latter CB will make $33 million per year. To be in the same range is bold for Porter, considering he hasn’t made any Pro Bowls or All-Pro honors like the other two CBs.

Porter had a strong 2025 season, starting all 14 games he played and recording 52 tackles, 14 passes defended, one interception, and one sack. His coverage was especially impressive, as he allowed just 333 receiving yards, the lowest of his career. The Steelers would want to keep him home, but if nothing works out, they might have to trade him away.

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“The Steelers have been open to listening to offers for Porter, sources said,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported. “But there has not been notable interest at Pittsburgh’s asking price of a premium draft pick, possibly in the first round, and no serious trade talks have developed despite the Steelers’ willingness to deal him.”

Per Ian Rapoport, two teams to keep an eye on are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs would need help with Mansoo Delane injured, and the Lions would need backup with Terrion Arnold now with the Seahawks. It all comes down to who offers the best future for Joey Porter Jr.