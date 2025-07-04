Justin Fields & CJ Stroud Quietly Take Joint Offseason Decision After Jets QB Cracks Top 12 Ranking

The pressure is plummeting for two of the league’s most talked-about QBs. One just landed in New York with a fresh start and sky-high expectations. It’s a prove-it year, no question. The other? He lit it up as a rookie and, after a mild sophomore slump, has to show that he can replicate that and more.

And as the spotlight just grows stronger as we edge closer to September, the two made a move that almost felt like a statement. It wasn’t announced; it wasn’t hyped. But for fans paying attention, it says a lot. These QBs know what’s coming. And more importantly, they know what’s at stake.

Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud have never worn the same jersey in the NFL, but they’ve walked similar paths, and the two were spotted grinding through workouts together, racing, throwing, and repping side by side. No hype. No announcement. Just work. And honestly, that low-key clip might say more than any press release ever could.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

For Fields, that quiet grind isn’t just about getting better, it’s about sending a message. At 26, he’s now on his third team in five years. He signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets back in March, hoping for some real stability. His NFL career has been a rollercoaster ride, mostly spiralling downwards. He was pegged to land among the top 5 NFL QBs back when he was in college, and now? He might just end up being a bridge for the Jets until a franchise QB comes along.

Well, he did show flashes of his potential back in Pittsburgh last season, six starts, a 4–2 record, over 1,100 passing yards, five touchdowns, just one pick, plus 289 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground. But when the Steelers benched him midseason to make way for a healthy Russell Wilson, it felt like the rug got pulled out. He left Pittsburgh with more questions than clarity.

Fields posted a 93.3 passer rating and completed 65.8% of his throws last year, both a step up from those Chicago days. But in a division like the AFC East, a single step up might not be enough. The Jets have rolled through five different starting QBs in the last six seasons, and for now, they have given the QB1 keys to Fields. So yes, every single throw matters. This really would be the season that defines his career’s trajectory.

It’s a mirror image of C.J. Stroud’s challenge. And the pressure is just as real. He lit it up as a rookie; we all remember that. Over 4,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Offensive Rookie Of The Year honour. But 2024 was a step back: 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a dip in passer rating to 87.0. And the sacks? They piled up. From 38 in his rookie season to 52 last year. He’s still good. Just not as great as in his fearless first. He’s not battling for the job like Fields. But he is battling the expectations that come after a red-hot start. His position requires renewed proof.

Fields and Stroud linking up this summer? It’s an acknowledgement of the fact that there is a long way to go. The pressure’s real. No one’s handing them anything. Their status as franchise guys? It’s not guaranteed anymore. So instead of waiting for the season to “prove it,” they’re setting the tone now. Quiet reps. No cameras. Just two guys pushing each other to get better.

And that grind Fields is putting in, let’s just say, it isn’t completely unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

National respect arrives as the pressure builds in New York

Little by little, recognition is starting to follow Justin Fields. The Draft Network slotted him inside their top 12 QBs heading into 2025. Putting him at No. 10 overall. And in the AFC East? Only Josh Allen ranks higher. That’s right, Fields edged out names like Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers. It’s a bold assessment, to say the least.

For a quarterback still seen by many as “unproven,” landing in the Top 10 is more than a pat on the back. It’s a challenge. Fields didn’t climb that high off flashy stats or those TikTok highlights. Far from it. He got there because of those flashes of brilliance last season.

The Jets’ decision to move off Zach Wilson and bring in Fields wasn’t some wild gamble. It was intentional. General Manager Joe Douglas is a big fan. Fields’ legs, his improved footwork, and his ability to create on the move all line up with what Joe wants to see this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Justin knows these rankings essentially mean nothing if you can’t back them up. Sure, Jets fans are starting to feel a spark again. And why not? Fields brings real upside. But in New York, hope only lasts as long as the win column says it can. The last time the Jets made the playoffs? 2010. The last time they had a 4,000-yard passer?

If he is serious about rewriting his story, these offseason reps with Stroud are a great way to start. But the real test? In September, at MetLife. And maybe, just maybe, in January.