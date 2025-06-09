Justin Fields & Jets Offense on the Verge of Collapse After Davante Adams Exit, Per ESPN Report

The Jets seem to be having an engine malfunction that can prove fatal. It was last season that the Jets brought in Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders as a backup WR mid-season. Pairing up with QB Aaron Rodgers was not new for Adams, having played alongside him for 8 years at the Packers. While this partnership wasn’t as impressive as during their Green Bay days, the wide receiver did quite well for himself. During his time with the Jets, he received 854 yards and made 7 touchdowns, while making 67 receptions. Surprisingly enough, the Jets left him as a free agent ahead of the new season, shocking fans.

Since then, the Jets have been active in the player market, especially in the area of offense. During the NFL draft, the Jets went on to use three of their seven picks on offensive players. Dipping their feet in free agency signings, they also got Justin Fields and Tyler Johnson, among others. However, despite making such additions to the offense, analysts are warning them. And if we look deep into the stats, the analysts’ warnings seem plausible.

At the moment, the only reliable and obvious first-choice wide receiver is Garrett Wilson. Coming into his fourth year in the NFL, Garrett has been consistent for the Jets. In 2024, he recorded similar figures to his previous seasons, receiving 1,104 yards and 7 touchdowns while making 101 receptions. Now, take Justin Fields, who passed for 1,106 yards and scored 5 touchdowns while completing 106 passes. Combine them together, and you’ll get a good QB-WR pairing for the Jets. Not to forget that these two have amazing chemistry from their Ohio days together. However, this is also a huge problem for the Jets.

via Imago Former Ohio State Buckeys quarterback and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Justin Fields looks back at the crowd while appearing on the set of College Game Day prior to the Buckeyes game against the Indiana Hoossiers in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

If we consider the other wide receivers while pairing them with Fields, there is a high chance we don’t see a successful partnership. Taking into account Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard, both of whom have appalling figures. In 2024, Reynolds received only 205 yards while making 14 receptions and one touchdown. Whereas, Lazard in the previous season received only 530 yards while making 37 receptions and 6 touchdowns. While the Jets do have the new draft picks, to assume that they will immediately have an impact will be unrealistic. This puts unnecessary pressure on the Wilson-Fields combination. And other teams will be ready for it. Tyler Johnson, too, has not played well in his four years in the NFL. In the previous season, he received 291 yards while making 26 receptions and scoring 1 touchdown.

The opponents, very well aware of the situation, will try to focus more on their partnership. Even keeping extra coverage on them. With the unfortunate release of Davante Adams, the Jets will have no choice but to rely on the other WRs. A move that can possibly lead to the collapse of their offense. Because on one hand, you have a pair that will be covered heavily, and on the other, you have players who haven’t really proved their mettle on the field. With Justin Fields being the Jets’ only reliable quarterback at the moment, all attention is on him. And fans will be wondering how he will perform in the 2025 season.

How does Justin Fields rank ahead of the 2025 season?

Justin Fields is the key to the Jets’ offense, with the fans and wide receivers counting on him. With the departure of Aaron Rodgers from the Jets, he has big shoes to fill, despite Rodgers not having been at his best. As PFF releases their QB rankings ahead of the 2025 season, all Jets fans will be paying attention to what they can expect from their new QB.

As per PFF’s rankings, Justin Fields sits at not a very encouraging #28. Putting him in the category of “Veterans capable of solid play but could be quickly replaced.” Given Fields’ performance till now, this ranking feels fair. While Fields did receive a 71 grade for his 2024 season with the Steelers, consistent passing eludes him. Despite the fact that he recorded his career-best passing figures in 2024. “New York may ride it out with Fields for all of 2025, but odds are he’s just keeping the seat warm for a 2026 draft pick,” PFF said in its ranking.

Justin Fields has now become the first-choice quarterback, with almost no competition being given to him. However, with the responsibility that he has now been given, New York Jets fans would hope for him to rise up to the occasion.