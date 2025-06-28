Justin Fields Shares Update on Changing Location as Jets Receive Concerning Update on QB

“I definitely have some untapped potential that I haven’t reached yet.” Justin Fields didn’t say it for effect—just with quiet certainty. As he gets to work in the New York Jets, the urgency around him is real. Eyes are already on how this all plays out, but Fields isn’t reacting to the noise. He’s out there early, running drills on his terms, focused on sharpening what matters. Because for both him and the Jets, this offseason isn’t just a reset—it’s a proving ground.

That mindset came through when Fields posted a “Different location” on Instagram. He wasn’t teasing a vacation but sharing a glimpse into his offseason grind. The destination? The Bahamas. Photos show him sprinting across a grassy field with a football in hand, drilling under the sun, far removed from New York’s media. He isn’t just putting in reps—he’s trying to break a pattern, to get ahead of the narrative. Because outside that quiet field, the outlook isn’t exactly rosy for the young quarterback.

At 26, and newly signed on a two-year, $40 million deal, Fields is more motivated than ever to show what he’s really capable of after being replaced by Russell Wilson once in 2024. His offseason training in the Bahamas isn’t just about a change of scenery—it’s a focused reset for someone who has trained with Quincy Avery in the past. Avery is one of the talented QB coaches in the country, known for mentoring several top NFL QBs like Jalen Hurts and CJ Stroud. During a recent interview, when asked about Fields, Avery confessed, “I’m proud of Justin. I’m proud of the way he has handled everything and every step of the way.” He added, “I think he has a unique opportunity with the New York Jets this year, and I think we’re going to see something special.”

The path ahead won’t be easy, but Fields isn’t walking into it empty-handed. In 2022, he rushed for 1,143 yards—the second-most ever by a quarterback in a single season—and broke the NFL’s single-game rushing record for a QB with 178 yards against Miami. He also became the first in league history to log three touchdown runs of 50 yards or more in a single year. He showed flashes of control, too, with stretches where he kept the offence moving even under pressure and gave his team a real chance to compete.

That promise surfaced again in 2024, when he appeared in ten games for the Pittsburgh Steelers and started six of those, finishing with a 4–2 record as a starter. He threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception on 66% completion, while adding five rushing touchdowns and 289 yards on the ground. It was efficient, but still inconsistent, especially in the passing game. And now, with expectations higher and time shorter, inconsistency won’t have much room to breathe.

Pressure mounts: Will Justin Fields be enough for the Jets in 2025?

As the 2025 season nears, the Jets are once again facing a familiar forecast—one filled with doubt. Despite a major offseason shake-up that brought in a new head coach and quarterback, the team is widely expected to fall short of the playoffs. The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 15 years and haven’t had a winning season since 2015. Brad Gagnon, author at National Football Post, said, “The AFC East and conference are hell, and Fields couldn’t make the cut as a passer in the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh. I’m not entirely counting the Jets out, but it’s hard to see a path unless Fields shocks the football world.” The AFC East tied for the second-best combined record in the NFL last season, and with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots in their division, the challenge is clear.

Statistically, the concerns are hard to ignore. The Jets finished the 2024 season with a 5–12 record, ranked 29th in total offence, and averaged just 91.8 rushing yards per game, 31st in the league. The 2025 schedule starts tough. In the first few weeks, they’ll face teams led by quarterbacks who ranked in the top 10 by QBR: Josh Allen (Bills), Jordan Love (Packers), and Jalen Hurts (Eagles). Both Love and Hurts have trained under the same quarterback coach as Fields: Quincy Avery, and are known for their efficiency. It’s one of the league’s hardest early stretches, and unless the Jets find their rhythm fast, the pressure could mount quickly.

