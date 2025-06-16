Justin Fields Turns Heads With Jets Announcement as Steelers LB Sends Clear Message to QB

First-year coach Aaron Glenn wasted no time moving on from Aaron Rodgers. The moment the Jets signed Justin Fields, they made their intentions unmistakable. Maybe they are hinting at naming him QB1—without needing a Times Square billboard. “Listen, we want to surround Justin with good skill players, along with a good offensive line,” Glenn declared. The message was clear. But could Glenn unlock what the Bears couldn’t? The stakes are high. One misstep and the whispers would return.

Justin Fields landed in New York with a fresh deal. He signed a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. The Jets then backed him up with full support from the front office. They showed that trust by using all seven of their 2025 draft picks without selecting a quarterback. Now, Fields was the 11th overall pick in 2021, stumbling into Chicago. His potential flickered but never fully caught fire. Although he made progress as a passer, his career completion rate stood at 60.3%. Now, the Jets were betting on a revival. Field’s scout reports say he had the arm, the legs, the raw talent. It is clear the Jets want more than just a stopgap. They want Fields to lead their future.

Fields seems ready for the challenge. On Instagram, he posted, “New threads. Same hustle. Year 5,” while wearing his green jersey and gripping the football. The comments were filled with support. One message stood out. Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen wrote, “Go crazy 7!” Queen and Fields played together in Pittsburgh during the 2024 season. That year, both were new to the team, joining as high-profile offseason additions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) Expand Post

AD

Despite struggles in Chicago, Fields made an impression in Pittsburgh. He led the team to two wins under pressure. His effort and mindset earned respect among his teammates, but the clouds surrounding his mediocre performance never truly went away. Then the season ended, and the Jets began eyeing him.

Though the Steelers made a strong offer, reports say the Jets guaranteed more money and a better shot at the QB1 spot with Rodgers out. “I think [Justin Fields has] handled it well,” Patrick Queen said, via the team’s site. “Especially with the position he’s been put in and how the media tries to treat him and all the other different stuff. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

It’s not just ex-teammates who are proud of him; he is making waves and turning heads as the Jets head into their minicamp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Fields’ report out of minicamp

There are no major accuracy concerns with Fields. Both he and Tyrod Taylor led touchdown drives during the move-the-ball session. Fields put together an 11-play drive that ended with Josh Reynolds catching a touchdown in the back of the end zone.

Jets cornerback Tony Adams praised Fields. “The first thing that popped out to me was his athleticism,” Adams said. “You don’t see a lot of quarterbacks move the way he’s able to move and I think people underestimate his arm talent.” Adams added, “He can run, but I can run, too. It’s fun. I can’t wait for training camp because it’s going to get real.”

If the consistency does not wear off, fans can expect stellar numbers. Fields spoke about the tempo drills. “I think those call-it periods have been good for the offense and challenging guys to learn all the plays on the call sheet,” he said. “I think this last week or week and a half, the guys have really grasped onto the playbook and really been improving.” Fields is clearly pushing himself and his teammates. But don’t just take Fields’ word for it, he is being backed up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is also impressed. “The biggest takeaway, I would say, is that this guy is just a workaholic,” Engstrand said. “He comes in early, he’s here late, and he’s trying to digest everything and download all the information and do things the right way. He’s trying to do things that we’re asking, and I think he’s really put the next foot forward every day, just trying to stack days, and it’s been really good.”

Justin Fields took hits on and off the field, with every snap picked apart. The criticism was loud, the spotlight hotter. But now, the pocket’s cleaner, the playbook fits, and momentum is shifting. He’s reading defenses, stacking good days, and finally driving the offense forward. The tide’s turning—and Fields is still in the game.