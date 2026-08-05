Justin Herbert Announces Post-Retirement Plans After Engagement to Madison Beer Amid Chargers Training Camp

While playbooks and red-zone reps consume most quarterbacks in training camp, Justin Herbert is keeping his long-term future in perspective. Fresh off his engagement to Madison Beer and returning from a non-throwing hand injury, the star passer recently opened up about his ultimate post-football dream.

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“My dream retirement would be to start a family, to have a family that I get to take care of, look after and love, and enjoy all of my hard work with football and what it’s provided me,” Herbert revealed on the Richer Lives podcast. “There’s gonna be a long life after football. And I think I’m really looking forward to one day being able to start a family.”

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Throughout his NFL career, Herbert has earned a reputation for his calm demeanor and mature approach to the game. He has largely stayed out of the spotlight away from football, letting his preparation, leadership and consistency speak for themselves. But this week, he marked a milestone big enough to put him back in the spotlight.

Herbert proposed to his longtime partner Madison Beer after nearly a year of dating.

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“I think it means more freedom,” Herbert said when Tu asked what a richer life means to him. “It means traveling and going to see the world and having those opportunities that weren’t always there for me growing up. I think that’s what life is kind of all about, in making those memories.”

At 28, Justin Herbert is still playing on a high clip, which means retirement is probably a few years away. But when he does eventually decide to trade his cleats for family trips around the world, financial security will be the least of his worries. In 2023, the Chargers cemented his position as a cornerstone with a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension. Per Spotrac, his 2026 base salary is $24 million with a $46.3 million cap hit.

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He’s been giving the Chargers defense a tough time in training camp. According to the New York Post’s Vincent Bonsignore, the “first-team secondary got picked apart so thoroughly Tuesday [by Herbert] that James and defensive pass game coordinator Steve Clinkscale had to light into the group on the sideline.”

“When Herbert looks like that, it’s easy to see the path, and to believe it’s all within reach,” he added.

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Herbert’s dream retirement of starting a family and traveling the world is waiting down the road. But his current business is unfinished. For now, he needs to do his best to lead the Chargers towards a Super Bowl fight.