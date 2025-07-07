Justin Herbert & Brother Welcome New Family Member After UDFA Patrick Herbert’s Personal Announcement

In the Herbert household, it’s not only touchdowns getting the spotlight these days. While Justin Herbert prepares for another intense NFL season, his younger brother just pulled off a different kind of clutch moment. A moment that revolved around a ring, a “yes,” and a whole lot of love. It might not have happened on the field, but it was definitely a two-minute drill worth cheering for.

This is all about Patrick Herbert, the former Oregon tight end, who popped the question and scored a huge “yes,” and big brother Justin was all over it. The Chargers QB didn’t need a mic or a post-game presser. He showed up like any proud brother would, hyping the moment on Instagram and making sure everyone knew just how special it was.

One Instagram post. That’s all it took to light up the Herbert family’s summer. Patrick Herbert, the youngest of the bunch, is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carly Wallace. And the way they announced it? Totally their style. Just a sweet photo, a glowing ring, and a caption that said it all without trying too hard. “You and me forever” followed with a white heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the reaction? That’s when it really hit home. Justin Herbert, cool and usually low-key, gave his little brother a public shoutout: “Congratulations! @patherbert5 & @carlyywallace.” Simple, but proud. And you can feel it. Then Mitch Herbert, the elder brother, chimed in too: “Congrats you two! Proud of you… and welcome to the fam @carlyywallace.” The Herbert brothers have been known to keep things low-key. But for this moment? They’re letting everyone know.

AD

Let’s talk a little about Pat and Carly. They aren’t just friends off socials, they’ve been a fixture in the Herbert circle for years. Carly repped Oregon on the beach volleyball court, and she’s been cheering Pat on through every snap, every season. They’ve grown together, stuck by each other, and built something way bigger than just highlight reels. This engagement? It’s just the next chapter in a story that’s been growing for years.

Pat and Carly have been going strong for a while now. The fans who’ve followed them since 2021 probably remember that sweet Valentine’s Day post Pat dropped with Carly front and centre. So when the engagement news hit Instagram? It hit home. Alongside his wedding, Pat has a lot more to look forward to this year.

Patrick Herbert’s big year on & off the field

This is a big, big year for Pat Herbert. And it’s not just because of the engagement. While the engagement had everyone smiling, Pat Herbert isn’t just kicking back and soaking it all in. He’s out there chasing the dream. After going undrafted in 2025, he landed with the Jaguars and has been grinding ever since. At 6’5″, 255 pounds, he’s rocking No. 47 on the roster and listed as a rookie tight end out of Oregon. Yeah, the last name’s familiar, but Pat’s doing his own thing now

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During his time at Oregon, Pat Herbert wasn’t exactly lighting up the stat sheet. Over 41 games from 2022 to 2024, he hauled in 31 catches for 388 yards and 4 touchdowns. His best year came in 2023 with 15 grabs for 196 yards and 3 scores, followed by 10 catches in 2024. But he was doing that dirty work the coaches love.

His real value shone in the trenches. What really stood out was his blocking and his work on special teams. One of those glue players who doesn’t always show up in highlights but earns respect in the film room. That’s what got Jacksonville interested.

The Jaguars are coming off a rough 4–13 season in 2024, so it’s no surprise they’re shaking things up and looking for fresh energy. That’s where undrafted guys like Pat Herbert come in. And early reports out of rookie minicamp say he’s already out there impressing. Coaches have praised how quickly he’s adjusted to the playbook and that pro pace. They’re loving his work ethic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s not quite on the roster bubble yet, but Patrick Herbert looks like a strong candidate to land a practice squad spot or maybe carve out a role on special teams. With rookie John Copenhaver and a couple of returning vets in the tight end mix, the competition is very, very real.

But Pat’s more than just his size. He’s got the right mindset and obviously, a very strong support system in Justin. So this new chapter might not entirely be centered around his engagement, but also something forged under the Friday night lights.