Justin Herbert’s Brother Announces Major Personal Update After Signing UDFA Deal With Jaguars

Life moves fast when you’re chasing an NFL dream – just ask Justin Herbert‘s brother Patrick Herbert. After going undrafted out of Oregon this April, the TE didn’t let the uncertainty shake him. He signed a UDFA deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, knowing the real work was just beginning. Rookie minicamps, playbook cramming, and proving he belongs – it’s all part of the grind for any undrafted player fighting for a roster spot. But this summer, Herbert’s biggest highlight didn’t happen on the field.

Over the weekend, Patrick and his longtime girlfriend, Carly Wallace, dropped some major personal news on Instagram. A cozy photo of the couple, her hand flashing a ring, and a simple caption: “You and me forever🤍.” No big announcement, no flashy production – just pure, unfiltered happiness. Even big brother Justin Herbert, the Chargers star QB, couldn’t hide his approval, dropping a like on the post.

For Patrick, it’s been a whirlwind few months – from draft-day nerves to a fresh NFL opportunity. And now a lifetime commitment. The Jaguars’ tight end room is competitive, but Herbert’s used to proving himself. And with Carly by his side, he’s got more than just football to play for. One thing’s clear: whether it’s on the field or off, Herbert’s ready for whatever comes next.