Justin Jefferson Reveals Why He Rejected Vikings’ Big-Money Offer 3 Years Ago

Justin Jefferson backed himself and refused to settle. In 2023, he reportedly turned down an offer worth more than $28 million per year from the Vikings, believing the deal did not match his value. Three years later, he has finally revealed what really pushed him to walk away from that money.

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“I mean, at the end of the day, I always have confidence in myself,” Justin Jefferson said on Taylor Rooks Boardroom’s September Cover Story. “I always have confidence in myself to overcome any obstacle in the way.”

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“And during that time, the contract language, I should say, wasn’t the right language that we wanted, and it wasn’t exactly where we wanted to be at. So instead of kind of just looking at the dollar signs and the zeros behind it, it was more about, you know, signing a contract that put me in a good situation and obviously didn’t hurt me in the long run.”

The real sticking point was the contract structure. According to a league source cited by PFT, the Vikings wanted injury guarantees to lock in only when the money was due, giving the team an exit if Jefferson got hurt or no longer fit their plans.

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That guarantee issue became an important part of Jefferson’s negotiations. When PFT asked a source involved in the talks whether the Vikings’ contract structure would cause a problem, the response was simply, “We’ll see.”

The timing was important because Jefferson was coming off a monster 2022 season. He led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards, while adding eight touchdowns. He was also named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season, an award presented at NFL Honors in February 2023. That gave Jefferson plenty of leverage to demand a contract that matched his value.

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But the negotiations were not that straightforward. At the 2024 scouting combine, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah explained the real deal behind it.

“Two years left; there’s uncertainty that somebody’s got to hold it, either the club’s got to hold it, or the player’s got to hold it. There’s new money and old money. How do you look at contracts? Those are very hard conversations to have. And so a lot of them don’t get done. We got unbelievably close.”

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Waiting for the right deal was not without risk. In October 2023, Jefferson suffered the first significant injury of his career, straining his right hamstring and missing seven games.

Even then, he returned and finished the season with 1,074 receiving yards, the most ever by an NFL player who appeared in 10 or fewer games.

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In the end, holding out for stronger protection paid off. Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Vikings in June 2024, worth $35 million per year and making him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback at the time.

The deal included $110 million in total guarantees, with $88.743 million fully guaranteed at signing.

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With his contract situation settled, Jefferson has shifted the focus back to football and reclaiming his place at the top after the 2025 season.

“Not yet,” Jefferson said. “Not yet. But they will know after this year; I’ll tell you that.”

Jefferson got the security he wanted. Now, heading into 2026, the bigger question is whether he can prove once again that he belongs at the very top of the NFL’s receiver hierarchy.