Justin Tucker Will Not Like This Major Ravens Update After NFL Suspension, Per Insider

In early May, the Baltimore Ravens made a stunning decision: they released Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, after 13 seasons. General Manager Eric DeCosta framed it as a football decision amidst a season where Tucker hit just 73.3% of his kicks, his worst accuracy yet, and following their drafting of rookie Tyler Loop, signaling a long-term shift for the franchise. But guess what? It seemed pre-planned, per an insider!

Shortly after, a wave of damaging allegations emerged. Reporting revealed that 16 massage therapists accused Justin Tucker of misconduct spanning 2012–2016, triggering an NFL investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy. These claims painted a disturbing backdrop to Baltimore’s decision, but oddly, the team still described the move as purely football-related.

During the June 27 episode of the Locked On Ravens podcast, host Kevin Oestreicher asked insider Samuel Njoku if the franchise knew about the allegations. “I know some people thought the Ravens would wait before making a decision on Justin Tucker,” the host remarked. “They obviously did not, and they moved on before the NFL brought this and put it down on Justin Tucker.” That preemptive strike, releasing a franchise icon before official suspension, wasn’t just a football decision. It was a tone-setter.

Njoku admitted with surprise, “I thought the Ravens would wait until a ruling was made, but it could be that the Ravens got a pretty decent understanding of how the investigation was going and they decided to make the decision prior to the draft.” This suggests Baltimore had substantial intel before the NFL’s official 10-week suspension announcement. They reportedly had enough context to act confidently. Uh…or who knows, it could be just a coincidence?

Nevertheless, a rookie kicker with a clean slate, who suddenly becomes a symbol of Baltimore’s new approach, builds forward, not backward. But as per recent reports by the insider, the Ravens knew the backlash was coming. However, they also knew what it would mean to protect the locker room, the fan base, and the franchise’s identity. Hence, they decided before the NFL.

Justin Tucker suspended for 10 games

In late June, the NFL announced a 10-game suspension without pay to begin on August 26, 2025, regardless of his team status. The negotiated discipline followed extensive interviews and review. He avoided a formal hearing, a process now resembling the NFL’s prior resolution with Deshaun Watson over serious allegations.

Justin Tucker vehemently denied wrongdoing, calling reports “unequivocally false.” His agent, Rob Roche, expressed disappointment in the NFL’s decision, but acknowledged that accepting the suspension would allow Tucker to chart his own comeback. Now a free agent, Tucker can sign with any team, attend training camp, and preseason activities. But he must wait until November 11, 2025, to be reinstated.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore, meanwhile, has fully pivoted. They drafted Tyler Loop (Arizona) in April and added rookie John Hoyland. It was a signal that the franchise is forging ahead with a new era at kicker. Given Tucker’s suspension and the severity of the allegations, the Ravens’ early purge, described as founded on football wisdom, now appears prescient rather than cautious. They prioritized roster stability, locker room culture, and organizational confidence by moving fast.

Insider Tom Pelissero also claimed that Tucker could also sign with a franchise that might be on the lookout for a kicker. It might be one of the reasons he did not appeal against the suspension. The kicker also wants the public to forget about the past drama. But the road ahead will not be easy!