“Absolute Disgrace”: Patrick Mahomes Becomes Unexpected Target of Ex-USMNT Player Amid World Cup Controversy

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has seen a lot of great games and pulled huge crowds with incredible fan interactions on social media as well. But the ugly issue of flopping in the sport, also known as ‘diving,’ in the sport has once again come up. Former USMNT national team star Taylor Twellman came to his sport’s defense with a passionate take, but seemed to drag in an NFL superstar quarterback in the process.

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“Here’s where I am on this. Do we have a flopping issue? Absolutely. You’ve never heard me defend flopping, ever. And I never will. That’s not the point. You cannot tell me that these American football guys don’t know and haven’t been exposed to soccer and football around the world for years.” Twellman said on Yahoo Sports Daily. “If you really believe that SGA in the NBA is not really flopping, or Patrick Mahomes, the late-hit flopping that has become an absolute disgrace in the NFL, and you won’t tweet about that, but you’ll tweet about my sport, that’s when you get my attention,”

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Twellman’s comments came to back up his tweet when he responded to ESPN’s Albert Breer, who was not too pleased with a foul being given during the Argentina vs Austria game. The former USMNT player was critical of Breer’s thoughts about the tackle.

“Next time I see you, I will shoulder barge your nose,” Twellman tweeted. “Also, where are these tweets when SGA does it EVERY time down the court????? What about when Mahomes does it???? The “90’s” bullying about soccer is outdated bud….flopping is an issue no doubt, but be consistent with your pet peeves.”

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It is still not clear which is the tackle Breer was referring to, but that match had a few controversial calls, including in the build-up to Lionel Messi’s opening goal. There appeared to be a foul by the Argentinian Alexis Mac Allister on an Austrian player, but the referee let the play continue, and that resulted in a goal for the reigning FIFA World Cup winners.

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Flopping or simulation has been one of soccer’s biggest issues. While there have been measures to limit it during the World Cup in particular, there have been a few instances where flopping has been a problem.

The issue with Mahomes is very specific. In the last few years, Mahomes has employed a very specific tactic of running out of bounds as late as possible to trick the oncoming defender into slowing down near the sideline to trick defenders before suddenly accelerating for extra yards or initiating contact. While there is a genuine argument that Mahomes is technically not doing anything wrong, according to the rulebook, the frustration is that he is taking advantage of a rule that exists to protect him.

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“He’s trying to draw the penalty. Rather than just run out of bounds, he slows down. And that’s been the frustration… for these defensive players around the league.” ESPN’s Monday Night Announcer, Troy Aikman, said live on air.

The crux of Twellman’s issue is that he finds that there is an unfortunate double standard being applied to the criticism of soccer as opposed to other sports.

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“I have zero problem, zero problem about you having an issue with flopping in our game. I have a problem about bullying about my sport that used to happen in the ’70s and ‘80s, and now you cannot be educated on it, or you can’t be blind to your sport doing the exact same thing, which is what? You flop to impact the officiating in the game. Fact, not opinion,” said Twellman. “And every sport is doing it now… I have zero problem with it. But then you better do the exact same thing for your sport. And when you don’t, you’re fraudulent.”

Twellman’s comments matter because he’s one of the more recognizable faces in US Soccer, a former national team player and ESPN broadcaster. Twellman currently is an MLS commentator for Apple TV.

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Ultimately, Twellman’s message was more about the double standards that exist when it comes to criticizing soccer rather than a defense of flopping itself. And he does have a point; unfortunately for Mahomes, he just so happened to be the main subject of his criticism.