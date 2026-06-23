Chiefs Super Bowl Champ “Worried” For Patrick Mahomes Amid Concerning State of WR Room

Patrick Mahomes has had a very different offseason. Usually, it is him working on his craft and improving as a player. However, this time around, he has had to add that with rehab, as he suffered an ACL and LCL injury last season, which ended his campaign in Week 15.

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Due to his injury and the slide in performances from the others on his roster, the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. While they have done a great job in trying to strengthen the roster to return to the Super Bowl, Mahomes’ former teammate, LeSean McCoy, is worried about the WR room the two-time MVP has with the Chiefs.

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“Patrick, you should be worried. You should be worried. Just because, man, I don’t know, man, it’s like a trust thing. It’s hard to trust Rashee Rice. I keep trying to give him a pass and a pass and a pass, and he keeps messing up, messing up, and messing up. And after a while, it’s like, ‘Yo, I gotta believe you for who you are.’ You show me once, okay, I kind of don’t believe it. You show me twice, I kind of believe it. You show me three times, I definitely believe it. And it seems like he keeps getting into something.” McCoy said on Speakeasy.”His [Mahomes’]wide receiver corps is not like that. I told y’all from Jump Street that Worthy is not that good. He’s got that timed fast, but he don’t play fast. I don’t see it.

McCoy’s concerns are valid. Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs’ passing offense finished 16th in the league, according to Fox Sports stats. Mahomes finished with a passer rating under 90 for the first time in his career, throwing for a pedestrian 22 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, which is not great for a player of his standard.

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None of KC’s receivers went over 600 yards. In fact, Kansas City’s top receiver last year, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who tallied for 587 yards, is no longer with the team, having signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

Rashee Rice, who missed 9 games due to suspension and health issues, had a nightmare offseason. Rice underwent a knee cleanup surgery in May and then subsequently violated probation by testing positive for THC. This sent Rice to jail on a 30-day sentence, meaning he had to rehab his knee surgery primarily from jail. This probation was placed on Rice regarding his involvement in a multi-car crash in Dallas in 2024.

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Xavier Worthy, on the other hand, is yet to put it all together and live up to his lofty draft expectations. Worthy arrived having broken the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine by running a blazing 4.21. But Worthy is yet to cross the 1,000-yard mark, and there will be a lot of responsibility on him this year with Rice facing uncertainty. Worthy himself had a shoulder surgery in January to address a torn labrum. But by all indications from minicamps, Worthy is fully healthy and ready to go.

Outside of these top two receivers, the Chiefs have done little changes to their WR room. Their most notable addition was drafting Cincinnati receiver Cyrus Allen in the 5th round. He’s mostly going to be battling it out with Tyquan Thornton for the third receiving role.

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While a fully healthy Patrick Mahomes is more than capable of making magic happen, the Chiefs would be wise to pay attention to McCoy’s concerns. And for that, there are some intriguing options available to them in the veteran market.

Could veteran receivers provide Kansas City a solution?

Three names in particular make sense for Kansas City to look into: Stefon Diggs, Brandon Aiyuk, and Tyreek Hill.

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Stefon Diggs might be the cleanest fit. He’s currently a free agent and available to sign immediately. He also proved that he has more left in the tank with his play last season with the New England Patriots. In 2025, he went off for 1,013 yards, 85 receptions, and four touchdowns. Numbers like that could make a world of difference in Kansas City, considering the output last year.

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Brandon Aiyuk is more complicated because he currently remains signed to the 49ers. And while he is finding a way to be traded away from the team, the 49ers have still not made a move to release him. However, Aiyuk’s troubling attitude should be a concern for any team looking to sign him, as he reportedly completely ghosted the 49ers last year and did not show up to any of his mandated rehab and medical sessions for his torn ACL, which he suffered in the 2024 season. And he’s taken public shots at the 49ers in the past two weeks, challenging and daring them to release him. So he comes with a lot of personality baggage, to say the least.

His last season fully healthy, though, was remarkable, in 2023 he earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2023 after posting 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. That’s better than anything Rice or Worthy have put together yet.

Then there is Tyreek Hill, whose history with Mahomes makes him the most intriguing name of all. The pair formed one of the NFL’s most explosive quarterback-receiver tandems and helped bring multiple championships to Kansas City. Yet questions remain about Hill’s availability as he continues his recovery from a significant knee injury.

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“Tyreek is working incredibly hard. All of my conversations with him have been extremely positive. He’s a man on a mission. We talk about things like being the Comeback Player of the Year.” Rosenhaus said to Josh Moser. “Right now, he’s still in the midst of a rigorous recovery and rehab. There really isn’t a set timetable on when he’s going to be ready to go. When that takes place is less important than the fact that he does come all the way back.”

For now, though, the Chiefs seem to be holding firm with their current personnel in their building. But McCoy’s concerns highlight why questions surrounding Kansas City’s receiving corps continue to persist. Mahomes has overcome roster uncertainty before, yet until Rice proves dependable, Worthy answers his critics, and the rest of the room takes a step forward, the debate surrounding the Chiefs’ pass catchers is unlikely to disappear.